Welcome to the first week of the Sagittarius season!

Starting November 22 the Sun will be in Sagittarius, which means we are getting ready to release any of the hardships that have been brought on us in the past year and focus on all we have learned instead of dwelling on how difficult our growth may have been.

It is wise to get your focus laser-focused so that you can prepare for a successful and swift-moving 2022.

In this, we aren’t asked to narrow our sights but to recognize how broadening our horizon can be, enticing us to become excited about all of the adventures waiting for us in the new year.

Early in the week, we will be hit with a wave of absolute confidence in who we are, especially with the Moon in Cancer trine with Mars in Scorpio.

As Mercury enters Sagittarius this week we also will see ourselves with the ability to speak more freely without concerns of not being able to articulate our exact thoughts and hopes.

It will be easier to speak your mind and advocate for what you need; this will only be exasperated by the Moon entering Leo.

Horoscope For The Week Of November 22 - 28, 2021:

Aries

Aries, be aware that this week holds a lot of potential to explore your ideas and inner musings. Be mindful that this is more than a moment of wide eyed enjoyment, but also a very teachable moment to learn more about yourself and what moves you.

You are in charge of your fate and this week displays this magnificently. Take the opportunity to find your happiness when it is presented. Choose to smile against the odds (even if it’s out of spite).

Taurus

Taurus, allow yourself this week to focus on your health goals. You don’t need to wait until the clock strikes midnight on the last day of the year to take action, use this week to set yourself up for success so that habits are already formed.

This may be a good week to re-evaluate what wellness looks like for you and how you can call upon this to enter your life without burdening you.

Gemini

Gemini, it appears that this week you’re recognizing more and more that the relationships you have in your life, be it romantic or platonic, never seem to last as long as you think they should. Whether the flame dies down in the storms or they run their course faster than you anticipate, it may feel like nothing is very permanent.

This week may offer an opportunity to understand the natural course of things, how they may not last forever, and how your expectations of people in your life may have changed.

Cancer

Cancer, nothing is as it appears this week. If you are facing a bleak, void of depressing circumstances be aware that there may be silver linings woven into your future if you pull through to the other side.

This week may be asking you to be okay with the unknown and to go forth without having everything figured out. In turn, be cautious if things are seeming too good to be true. You don’t want to overlook a big red flag.

Leo

Leo, nothing in your life will come about if you sit and wait for life to happen. This week take your destiny into your own hands. Apply for jobs above your experience, audition for the show that you think is a long shot, give your phone number to the person you’ve been flirting with.

Take bold, affirmative action to see where it lands you. It is better to do this than always wonder what could have happened if you were brave enough.

Virgo

Virgo, in case no one has told you lately, you don’t have to have your entire life figured out right at this moment. It’s okay that you’re a work in progress, it should be rejoiced! You have so much room left to bloom and the best is yet to come.

This week try to let go of how much you judge yourself for not being at your destination yet and focus on what adventures you’re being led to next on this wild journey of yours.

Libra

Libra, it is important for you to know that while you can be tolerant to knowing that others may share different views, this week is important that you surround yourself with more like minded individuals who share a similar vision to you.

Pour into those who would pour their own into you and stop investing energy into people who could care less about your happiness and dreams.

Scorpio

Scorpio, it’s okay that you don’t know everything about who you are yet. You don’t know the roundness of a character until the end of the story. You just aren’t at the end of your grand adventure yet. Be patient with yourself.

If you’re feeling lost this may be the week that you want to figure out a path that feels as though it’s guiding you home.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it’s time to challenge yourself to think outside of the box while staying grounded enough to be real with what you’re capable of doing. You can dream big, but these visions need to be something more than what excites you, they need to be things you know you can grasp.

It’s time to believe in yourself as much as you believe in the visions dancing around your head. This week you need to keep your head in the clouds and feet on the ground.

Capricorn

Capricorn, this is not the week to spend your money. If you come into an inheritance it is heavily advised that you kickstart savings instead of being frivolous with your spending. You may find the call to impulsively spend.

There may be things that you even work hard to convince yourself are worth spending your money on. But do the hours you spent trying to get this money worth the fleeting joy of buying something new?

Aquarius

Aquarius, you may be feeling exceptionally chatty this week. Have you been filling your social battery enough to keep you satisfied? Be aware that the goal of the conversation is not to be right but to go back and forth.

Practice being flexible with not guiding a conversation the way you want it to go and letting yourself wander with where it could bring you.

Pisces

Pisces, you don’t need to settle where you are if you’re still feeling these more miles to go. Don’t plant your feet in a world you cannot grow in. Not everyone knows where home is.

This sadness for a place you are still not in is not unique to you and it’s not because you are cursed. Forgive yourself and give yourself grace for not knowing all the answers to your comfort.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination. You can learn more about her on her website.

