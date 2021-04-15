What Chet Hanks Is Being Accused Of By Ex-Girlfriend Kiana Parker — And Vice Versa

Chester “Chet” Hanks, the eldest son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, is in the spotlight (again), but not for anything he's probably happy about.

Hanks is now making news after being accused of domestic abuse by ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker.

What exactly is Chet Hanks ex-girlfriend accusing him of?

Both former partners have made claims against one another, including allegations of physical violence, lies, robbery, and lethal threats.

At the end of March, Chet Hanks posted a video on Instagram in which he predicted that the summer of 2021 would be a “white boy summer.”

It was unclear what Hanks, who has a history of making tone-deaf and enigmatic comments online, meant by this forecast. But the internet was delighted, with many repeating the bizarre remark and meme-ing it into oblivion.

Hanks, a rapper who goes by the name “Chet Hanx,” released a song and music video for “White Boy Summer” earlier this week.

However, alongside the laughter and buzz about Hanks’s new release, a darker storyline is emerging.

Hanks and Parker broke up in January of this year, following what she alleges were months of brutal domestic abuse.

Parker obtained a temporary restraining order against Hanks after the breakup and is currently suing him for $1 million.

The lawsuit cites multiple instances of physical violence and emotional trauma that Parker was apparently subjected to throughout the relationship.

The rapper’s former girlfriend claims that he grabbed her by the wrists, dragged her, chased her, and lobbed a bottle at her during a violent confrontation that took place at a New Orleans hotel while Hanks was shooting the television series “Your Honor.”

Parker also says that, at the time of the incident, Hanks told her that no one would believe her because she was just a “ghetto black b****.”

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Parker states that “things turned dark” a short while later when she says Hanks “told me he would ‘blow my brains out’” and then kill himself.

And what is Chet Hanks accusing ex-girlfriend Parker of in response?

Hanks, who categorically denies Parker's allegations, claims that Parker stole money from him and threatened him with a deadly weapon.

Marty Singer, the attorney representing Hanks, told reporters that Parker’s claims against his client are “completely false, fabricated and fictional.”

Hanks filed a lawsuit against his ex back in January, in which he accused Parker of theft, assault, and battery. He also demands that she return the $5,800 she had allegedly stolen from his bank account, and claims that Parker stole an additional $13,700 from an apartment the two had shared in Houston, Texas.

Hanks says that he broke up with Parker after he discovered the theft. He further states that she then appeared at his home in Sugarland, Texas with three “menacing large men,” one of whom was armed with a gun.

The physical altercation that followed was filmed by Hanks and posted online by TMZ.

In the video, Hanks accuses Parker of threatening him with a knife, and she appears to hit him with a pot. Hanks turns the camera back to his face and shows that his head is visibly bleeding.

Parker is then heard saying that Hanks started the fight by pushing her, and Hanks responds that she is “trying to flip the story.”

According to Parker, she acted in self-defense, and Hanks was the one to brandish a knife at her.

She also says that the rapper attacked her again shortly after the video was taken, as she tried to exit his residence after picking up her belongings.

Parker’s lawyer is quoted as saying that Hanks should already have been charged for abusing Parker.

“Instead,” the representative said, Chet “has made a mockery of Black women in the criminal justice system by proclaiming that it’s going to be a ‘White boy summer,’ and a ‘Black queen summer’ while knowing he mentally and physically abused a Black queen.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse or violence, there are ways to get help. For information and resources, visit the website for the National Domestic Violence Hotline at thehotline.org.

Anyone dealing with domestic abuse can call the hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

