‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Baltierra Pregnant With Baby No. 4 After Miscarriage: ‘This Rainbow Was Worth The Storm’

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra and her husband, Tyler Baltierra!

The MTV star, who got her start on the network’s groundbreaking reality show 16 and Pregnant, shared some exciting news on Instagram on Feb. 22.

The Michigan native, who has three children (one of whom was adopted by a family when she was just a teen), revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth child!

Catelyn Baltierra pregnant with baby no. 4:

“This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon,” she captioned a cute photo of her two little ones, Novalee and Vaeda, holding up a sonogram of their future little brother or sister.

Baltierra opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with Celebuzz, telling the outlet, “I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby!”

The reality star also revealed that her husband, Tyler, couldn’t believe the happy news.

“I just handed him the positive test. At first, he didn’t believe it,” she said.

Baltierra went on to reveal that her fourth pregnancy will be documented on Teen Mom OG, and that she, Tyler, and their two little girls feel “blessed” about the new baby.

“We are blessed to be able to have another baby to love and raise. Especially after our miscarriage we are so grateful!” she shared.

The joyful news comes just months after Catelynn revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage at the end of 2020.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year,” the post continued.

“Thank you in advance for your prayers, love, and support.”

Fans on social media were quick to congratulate the couple on the big news.

“OMG congratulations y’all!” one Twitter user wrote upon hearing the news, while another said, “That is so awesome! So happy for you guys. The two of you are truly inspiring! [hearts] in aw [sic] of what caring wonderful people you have grown into. I know from experience that it’s not easy growing up in a world of dysfunction and addiction. But you guys say strong.”

While many fans sent their well-wishes to the Baltierra family, some social media users were already guessing whether Catelynn would have another girl, or if she would finally be adding a boy to the Baltierra family.

“So happy for you and your family. Hope you finally get your boy...but your girls are so darn cute, you win no matter what!” one fan wrote, while another echoed that sentiment, writing, “Congratulations I’m so happy for you and your family hopefully Ty will finally get him a Lil boy this time #teamboy [blue heart].”

Congratulations to Catelynn and Tyler!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.