Rapper Meek Mill Faces Serious Backlash From Fans After 'Insensitive' Kobe Bryant Lyric

Social media hasn't been kind to Meek Mill so far in 2021.

He was criticized first for hosting packed shows in Houston alongside Bow Wow as Covid-19 cases were on the rise.

Then, earlier in February, he almost had a physical brawl with Tekashi 6ix9ine outside of a nightclub in Miami.

Now, the rapper is facing major backlash for a lyric about Kobe Bryant and his tragic Jan. 2020 death that fans are calling "insensitive."

The Meek Mill Kobe Bryant lyric in question:

“And if I ever lack I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," can be heard in the leaked collaboration with artist Lil Baby.

This sparked fans and social media users to start a "cancel movement" against the rapper.

Is Meek Mill's lyric in poor taste, or are people being too sensitive about it?

The reason this has so many fans and people upset is because of its reference to the late legend, Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed last year in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The lyric is seen by many as being "too soon," since Bryant’s death was just last year. Others feel that the lyric is insensitive and disrespectful.

The radio show, The Breakfast Club talked about this incident in their recent podcast, and Charlamagne tha God said that “rappers say stuff like this all the time” and that it doesn’t seem like a big deal.

Would people be as upset if he made a lyric about Mac Miller and drugs or Juice Wrld’s overdose?

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Meek Mill responded to the backlash by taking to Twitter.

In a pair of Tweets, Mills addresses the idea of cancel culture and how people are quick to join the movement and the trend.

“They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control ‘wake up’," Mills tweeted.

While there were people who felt upset by the lyric, like one fan who tweeted that the lyric is "wack, insensitive, disrespectful, unnecessary," there were social media users who didn’t think the lyric was offensive at all.

This created a discussion and argument in the thread under his tweets.

“Y'all need to chill. That kobe bar was fire,” one Twitter used tweeted.

The one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant's death was just last month.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, recently said she didn’t want any tributes to Kobe and her daughter, Gigi, on the one-year anniversary of their death just a few weeks ago.

If it is too raw and too emotional for Vanessa, it seems like it is just too insensitive to make a lyric like that now.

Even if Mill’s intentions were pure and the lyric was a tribute, it seems a bit tone-deaf.

With Bryant’s death having been now just over a year ago, many have been recently celebrating his memory and what he meant to the world and culture.

Lebron James took to Instagram to share a tribute to Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, who were both legends in their own way to the city of Los Angeles and that has now passed away.

His new portrait in his house shows how Bryant still lives on in people’s hearts and that it seems like it will be a while before it starts to become a distant memory.

Meek Mill's lyric about Kobe is still questionable.

In a world where cancel culture is so powerful, there are people who say things just to go against the people.

In this case, it seems like Mill may have had good intentions; however, it may be too soon to talk about the late legend that was Kobe Bryant.

Tomás Diniz Santos is a writer living in Orlando, Florida. He covers news, entertainment, and pop-culture topics.