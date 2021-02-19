Why The Black Community Is Exhausted By Stacey Dash's Anti-Black Behavior

I want to start off by saying, I have very strong opinions on actress Stacey Dash — and many of them are not very positive.

When most of society thinks of Stacey Dash, we immediately think of the movies she’s starred in. From Clueless to Mo’ Money, there's no doubt that Stacey Dash has starred in some classics.

But, it’s really hard to watch her in movies that many people love because of who Stacey Dash has turned out to be: a blazing anti-Black conservative.

Now, I personally don’t have any issue that she's a conservative. Black people becoming conservative is an entirely different conversation.

But the problem that most of the Black community has — and the problem that I personally have — is the fact that Stacey Dash has publicly made offensive comments toward Black people, and Black culture.

Black conservatives can and do exist, of course, but they shouldn’t need to put down the Black community in order to claim their spot within that party.

Stacey Dash has openly shared her anti-feminist and bigoted views in the media. Even though Dash is Afro-Latina, she's spoken on the fact that we don’t need a Black History Month and Black media outlets, like BET.

She's also in favor of the second amendment and is a raging transphobe.

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dash spoke about how transgender rights “infringed” on her own rights and then gave out a rather cruel statement against the fight for trans people to be able to utilize public bathrooms.

“Okay, then go [pee] in the bushes,” Dash said. “I don't know what to tell you, but I'm not gonna put my child's life at risk because you want to change a law. So that you can be comfortable with your beliefs — which means I have to change my beliefs and my rights? No.”

In 2018, Stacey Dash also filed to run for Congress as a conservative Republican in California’s 44th district, though a month later she withdrew her bid, citing her aversion to the “overall bitterness” in American politics as her reason for not continuing with her candidacy.

Oh, and let’s not forget that she was a very public advocate for Donald Trump on her social media.

It’s extremely sad to see Stacey Dash have this much hatred for her own personal history, raging on and on about the need to get rid of Black cultural staples when she's a Black woman herself.

Dash's anti-Black sentiments are peak ignorance, and the fact that she even thought that the reason people opposed her run for Congress was because of the fact that she was a conservative Republican is comical.

Stacey Dash who's anti-black wants to represent black people in Congress. — Dion (@sthenrymary) February 26, 2018

It amazes me that she didn’t even stop to think that it might be because she's trashed the Black community for so many years, and there was absolutely no way that in return, we would be silent as she tried to climb the political social ladder.

It’s always disheartening to see Black people carry so much hatred towards their own community and history — and for themselves. So much so, that they try to prove to their white counterparts that they don’t even want to be considered Black.

But I have a message for Stacey Dash and any other Black person who is completely fine with turning their back on their own race:

White America doesn’t care if you loved Donald Trump and you hated Barack Obama. They don’t care that you want to get rid of Black History Month. White America will take one look at your skin color and lump you into the same category as every other Black person in America.

You’re still Black, whether you want to be or not, Stacey. And as much as you try, you simply cannot change that.

But of course, don’t come crying to the Black community when you need help. Because we will definitely treat you in the same manner as you’ve treated us.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Chicago. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.