Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband James Heerdegen Amid Allegations Of Abuse

Addams Family star Christina Ricci has officially obtained a restraining order against her husband, James Heerdegen.

Ricci officially filed from divorce from her husband in July over alleged abuse claims.

Court documents from the actress detail claims of emotional trauma, threats, and horrific physical assaults. Ricci alleges that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she "found herself trapped in a house with a violent abuser."

Who is Christina Ricci's husband, James Heerdegen?

Here is everything you need to know about Ricci’s estranged spouse, their failed romance, and her alleged domestic abuse nightmare.

Heerdegen works in the entertainment industry.

Heerdegen has worked as a dolly grip on the sets of many popular films and TV shows, including Elementary, Birdman, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

He and Ricci met in 2011 on the set of short-lived ABC drama series, Pan Am.

Their relationship moved quickly.

The two were first reported to be dating in 2012 and got engaged soon after, tying the knot at a small ceremony in 2013. Heerdegen is Ricci’s first husband, as she called off her previous engagement to Owen Benjamin in 2009.

She soon found out who he really was.

According to Ricci, Heerdegen’s abuse began after she became pregnant with their son in the fall of 2013. Freddie Heerdegen was born in August of the next year.

The new mother’s ordeal only worsened as time went on.

According to her statement, Ricci felt “extremely isolated.” She began to fear that Heerdegen might kill her.

"He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces," Ricci wrote. "That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door."

When the COVID-19 lockdown began, Ricci found herself trapped at home with the man who made her fear for her life.

The actress filed for divorce last summer, after accusing Heerdegen of multiple physical assaults, which resulted in an emergency protective order against him.

Court documents include details of the alleged attacks, which Ricci reported left her with multiple cuts and bruises.

"He grabbed my wrists and hands, dragged me, and slammed my body into the fire pit," Ricci stated.

Even worse, she claims that Freddie, now six, witnessed the violence.

Heerdegen has denied the allegations, and according to his attorney, plans to file a restraining order of his own against his wife. Ricci also fears that her husband will release private recordings of the actress in order to threaten or “humiliate” her.

The restraining order requires Heerdegen to stay at least 100 yards away from Ricci, their son, and even the family dog.

Ricci continues to seek full custody of Freddie, who she has said changed her life dramatically.

“I want to succeed for him,” the actress said of her son in 2016. “My choices matter more.”

If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, you’re not alone.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that approximately 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S. More than 12 million women and men over the course of the year suffer from instances of domestic violence and abuse.

Experiencing domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline defines domestic violence, domestic abuse, or relationship abuse as a “pattern of behaviors use by one partner to maintain power and control over another person in an intimate relationship.” Anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion, or gender can suffer from domestic abuse. According to NDVH, close to 3 in 10 women and 1 in 10 men in the U.S. have experienced rape, physical violence, and or stalking by a partner.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse or violence, there are resources to get help.

There are ways to go about asking for help as safely as possible. For more information, resources, legal advice, and relevant links visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For anyone struggling from domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474 or log onto thehotline.org.

Allie McGlone is a writer who covers a variety of topics for YourTango, including pop culture and entertainment.