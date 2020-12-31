The Connection Between The COVID Bill & UFOs Has Social Media Users Freaking Out

COVID-19 and UFO’s are now being referred to in the same sentence?

You heard it right, In the new $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government funding bill that Trump signed on Sunday, includes an act that requires federal agencies to report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in less than 180 days.

So what's the connection between the COVID bill and UFOs?

It's been reported that the UFO addendum wasn’t included in the text of the legislation but as a committee comment that was attached to the annual intelligence authorization act.

Part of the comment stated that, “the Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence to standardize collection and reporting on unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations.”

Not surprisingly, 2020 has brought us the weirdest news ever, and this is just another example of the bizarre-ity of this year. This past summer, the New York Times reported that the Pentagon’s U.F.O. unit will make some of their findings public.

Now that the 2020 intelligence authorization act has been passed since being included on the COVID-19 Relief Bill, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force program will now standardize the collection and reporting on all sightings of UFO’s and report its findings to the public.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who’s also the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the federal agencies should have to provide detailed analysis of the unidentified phenomena data in restricted US airspace.

He has also said earlier this year he was concerned about UFO sightings because of the “reports of unidentified aircraft over American military bases,” which could be a national security issue.

The committee also wanted it to include “data and intelligence collected or held by the Office of Naval Intelligence.”

What data is being collected about UFO's?

The committee wants all data mentioning geospatial intelligence, signals intelligence, human intelligence, and measurement and signals intelligence to be reported.

The reason why there’s a sudden urgency for federal agencies to release data about UFO’s is because of a recent uptake in UFO sightings. In September of this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that data collected this year from the nonprofit National UFO Reporting Center shows that sightings are up 51 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

In 2020, we've also had random monolith sightings, which some believe to be that of aliens, especially of the ones that couldn’t be explained. (The reality turned out to be a group of metal artists.)

My life right now pic.twitter.com/ZajTJ7PH11 — Joel at UAP Research (@uapresearch) December 30, 2020

Why are UFOs a national security threat?

The reason why newly-public exploration of the UFO phenomena is being prioritized isn’t because a desire to explore the unknown — it's that UFOS are actually considered a national security thread.

Christopher Mellon, former staff Director of the United States Senate Intelligence Committee, believes that UFO’s “signal a potential high-level strategic threat of unknown origin — one the nation would be foolish to ignore.”

Mellon says this is an issue that, “people are not paying attention or not engaging, and the data is extremely compelling.”

In the late 1990s, there was a study that people who believed in UFOs were associated with “schizotypal personality disorder, a tendency toward social anxiety, paranoid ideas, and transient psychosis.”

However, now that we have a new act mandating that federal agencies are required to tell the public what they know of UFO’s, we should hopefully see more significant data concerning UFOs throughout 2021 and beyond.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers celebrity and entertainment news and loves internet pop culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter for artsy and funny content.