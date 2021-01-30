35 Goodies For The Man You Love (That He'll Love)

It's hard to believe that less than a year ago, COVID was something that yey hadn't up-ended all of our lives. Even harder to believ, that current-day we're still not back to any semblance of normalcy.

Which is why it's critical to delight in the small things as we wait for mass vaccinations to help us resume normal life. And one of those small things is the celebration of Valentine's Day and the person you love. (Even if you're single — and the person you love is yourself; that's totally acceptable and bad-ass, too.)

While it might not be as big of a blow-out celebration as years past given the circumstances, there can still a 'reason for the season,' whether you gift your boo with whatever his favorite love language is: words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, physical touch ... or gifts.

For those in the latter camp, we've rounded up some goodies he'll definitely love — and hey, if you end up buying them for yourself as an act of self-love, more power to you. We're fans of every type of love relationship over here.

Happy February!

1. Chrome Industries Barrage Cargo Laptop Backpack

Built with welded waterproof liner and abrasion-resistant nylon shell, this durable Barrage backpack is built to adapt to any environment.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. Coconut-Soy Wax Blend Coconut Milk Scented Candle

Men love candles, too! The women of Prosperity Candle are entrepreneurs who have recently resettled from refugee camps here in the United States and each coconut-soy wax blend candle is handmade in Massachusetts by a single artisan from start to finish.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Chateau Lassegue Saint Emilion Grand Cru 2016

This red is smooth and richly structured with juicy berry flavors and spice that come together in a wine that gets more impressive as it ages.

(Craftcurd, $49.99)

4. Country Archer Mango Habanero Beef Jerky

For the beef jerky lovers, this mango-meets-habanero peppers combo is the fruitfully zesty snack he'll devour.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. DW Home Sandwalwood and Tonka Reed Diffuser

For the man whose space needs a fresh pick-me-up, night-blooming jasmine and hints of lavender offer a more delightful aroma than, well, the alternative.

(DW Home, $15)

6. BEARPAW Men's Moc II Slipper

He won't be able to tear these moccassin off his feet; they're like wearing hugs.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Mumm Napa Brut Reserve Rosé

For the man whose mantra is 'rosé all day,' this Brut Reserve Rosé is a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, with a small amount of red wine added to enhance color, body and flavor.

(Mumm Napa, $44)

8. The Dude Diet: Clean(ish) Food for People Who Like to Eat Dirty by Serena Wolf

From chef and creator Serena Wolf of the popular food blog Domesticate-Me, 125 outrageously delicious-yet-deceptively healthy recipes for dudes (and the people who love them), accompanied by beautiful full-color photography.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

9. Frameology Henry Brown Framed Photo

A favorite photo of you and your boo embossed in a modern and classic frame is a personal gift from the heart that never goes out of style.

(Frameology, prices vary)

10. The Aviary Cocktail Book

For the man who fancies himself a barkeep, this giant hard-bound volume is the definitive word on 21st-century cocktails from the esteemed mixologists at cocktail bar The Aviary in Chicago.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. Fivesso Cinnamon Premium Soap Bar

These cinnamon coffee soaps are made with light roasted organic coffee grounds, organic olive oil, and sustainable sourced organic palm oil to provide you with the highest quality experience of exfoliation.

(Fivesso, $11)

12. Bleu Lavande Lavender Massage Oil

For the man who loves massages, these natural lavender oils are perfect for a relaxing at-home decompresh sesh.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Brooklyn Brewery Special Effects Non-Alcoholic IPA

For the sober-curious who love all things hoppy and refreshing, this Brooklyn Special Effects IPA brings bright hop aromas and juicy citrus flavors of Brooklyn Brewery's favorite IPAs to the non-alcoholic world, all under 100 calories.

(Brooklyn Brewery, prices vary)

14. Taste Beauty Sour Patch Kids Lip Balm

Give the gift of nostalgia and hydrated lips.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Tonic Naturals Spruce and Fir Room Spray

Refresh his space with a spritz of this spruce and fir room spray made with a blend of spruce, fir, cedar & cypress essential oils; the scent is both fresh and evocative of the lush forests of the Pacific Northwest.

(Tonic Naturals, $23)

16. Personalized Leather Valet Tray

For the man who always loses his keys. Perfect for all of of his daily accessories, watches, jewelry, etc. — plus, you can personalize the interior of the leather tray with his name, initials, a quote, whatever you like, to make it more special.

(Check for prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Jamby's House Shorts

Cozy and breathable like boxers but designed to be worn on their own, this french terry pair will soon become his favorite pair of house shorts.

(Jamby's, $35)

18. J.R. Watkins Natural Moisturizing Hand Cream

Tis the season for dry hands — but it doesn't have to be with this nourishing hand cream made with shea butter, cocoa butter, and avocado oil.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

19. Ketel One Vodka Gift Set With Bloody Mary Glass

Perfect on its own or added to his favorite cocktail. Mix with club soda, a cucumber ribbon and garnish with a sprig of mint for a refreshing tasting soda with cucumber mint cocktail and voilà!

(Instacart, $19.99)

20. African Botanic Cafe Noir Body Exfoliant

For the metro man, a non-abrasive skin renewal treatment specifically designed to instantly exfoliate, detoxify, firm, brighten and resurface to reveal his toned and glowing skin.

(African Botanic, $100)

21. The Adventure Challenge: Couple's Edition

It’s date night again! With this book as your guide, you and your significant other will grow in new levels of your relationship through adventures and experiences you will never forget. The catch? Your adventure is a mystery until you scratch off a challenge. Whether you’re cooking a delicious apple pie (blindfolded), recreating your grandparents' very first date, or painting a masterpiece on a unique canvas … the two of you will find spontaneity, romance, and zest in your relationship as your date night adventure challenges unfold.

(The Adventure Challenge, $147.99)

22. BeardHead Knight Knit Helmet

A cheeky knit "helmet" for your real-life knight in shining armor.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

23. Dylan's Candy 'Be Mine' Bear

Treat him to a bear-y special Valentine. This reusable gummy bear is filled with sour, fruity and chocolate treats to satisfy any sweet tooth.

(Dylan's Candy, $12)

24. Fresh Picks Fresh Cleanse Box

For the chef or cook in your life, give the gift of fresh ingredients. Fresh Picks partners with local farms to bring the best organic produce, grass-fed meats, farm fresh eggs & dairy, and baked goods straight to your door — no need to go to the grocery. This Fresh Cleanse box features ingredients best used to give your body a fresh, clean start: beets, carrots, broccoli, kale, spinach, chard, avocado, sweet potatoes, onions, parsley, ginger, garlic, apples, bananas, and pears.

(Fresh Picks, $50)

25. GlobeIn Collapsible Breakfast Tray

Give him the gift of breakfast in bed with this collapsible breakfast tray — accompanied by his brunch of choice, of course.

(GlobeIn, $45)

26. Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Co. My Crumby Valentine

A heart-shaped crumb cake for your valentine: rich chocolate cake topped with homemade marshmallow cream, cherry preserves, and Clarkson Ave's one-of-a-kind chocolate crumbs.

(Clarkson Ave. Crumb Co, $40.00)

27. Left Coast Original Personalized Charcuterie Plank

Handmade in their workshop in Largo, Florida, these personalized, hand-engraved charcuterie boards — that come equipped with a convenient handle — are the epitome of elegant hosting. And bonus: you can turn it over and use it as cutting board, too.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

28. Mast Hair Black Pepper Styling Paste

Black pepper paired with cinnamon and rosemary leaf extract gives this black pepper hair paste its distinct, signature scent — and will fix his bedhead in seconds.

(Mast Hair, $30)

29. Beurre Body Cream Bundle

Winter = hella dry skin. No more with this body cream bundle made from Beurre (butter in French), a shea butter that's ethically-sourced and traditionally handcrafted by a group of female entrepreneurs from Ghana.

(Beurre, $35)

30. Lucky Thirteen Positive Thoughts Massage Candle

Pairing well with #12, this Positive Thoughts massage candle combines two very powerful essential oils: Lavender and Ylang Ylang, which have been known to reduce stress.

(Lucky Thirteen, $22)

31. Broken Top Candle Co. COVID Care Kit

Stay home, stay safe, and stay clean is the motto these days. The creamy bliss of Broken Top's Sea Salt Surf scent will help bring a state of relaxation and solitude to any space, plus subtle hints of jasmine, driftwood and cream blend to create a well balance scent. The entire Covid care kit includes hand sanitizer, liquid soap, hand lotion, and a soy candle.

(Broken Top Candle Co., $84)

32. Lift Chocolate Teddy Bear Solids

The cutest chocolate ever! Four solid mini milk chocolate bears with blueberry chocolate accents — they're berry delicious.

(Lift Chocolate, $9)

33. Chefman 6.3 Digital Air Fryer

Air fryers are all the rage right now and this one is multi-functional, working as an air fryer, rotisserie oven and dehydrator, perfect for nearly any cooking task. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or dehydrate that leftover pineapple you’ve been meaning to eat.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

34. Cafe Galletti Fine Ecuadorian Chocolate

The 100% natural strawberries and raspberries used in this bar are grown and cultivated by indigenous people in the Andes of Ecuador. Since 2008, Galletti has worked in close partnership with over 2,600 Ecuadorian families who produce coffee as their main source of income.

(Cafe Galletti, $29)

35. Goody Gifting Concierge (AKA Let Him Choose His Own Gift!)

Why not let him choose what he wants? For the guy who has everything (or is just hard to shop for), Goody is a first-of-its-kind gifting concierge — seriously, the gfit options on the app are endless — and designed to make the art of gifting a seamless and genuinely enjoyable experience for both the gifter and recipient.

(Goody, prices vary)