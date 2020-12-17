Keisha Knight Pulliam Is Engaged! Meet Her Husband Brad James

Keisha Knight Pulliam The Cosby Show fame has found her “perfect husband.”

The 41-year-old TV alum told People that her boyfriend, 39-year-old actor Brad James, proposed in Atlanta, earlier this month.

The two of them announced on Instagram that Pulliam say yes.

This will be Pulliam’s and James's second time walking down the aisle and James's first time being a step-father to Pulliam's three-year-old daughter Ella with ex-husband and former NFL star Ed Hartwell, who split just months after getting married in January 2016.

The engagement ring was a “custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.”

Who is Keisha Knight Pulliam's fiancé, Brad James?

Actor Brad James is known for his role as Todd in Tyler Perry’s sitcom For Better Or For Worse, as well as guest appearances on Netflix's Outer Banks and on the UMC series A House Divided.

There was an initial connection between the both of them while filming Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, when Keisha tripped walking down the aisle in the church and Brad had caught her in his arms, according to an interview. The couple then hit it off while filming the rest of the movie with lots of downtime to get to know each other.

The two took to Instagram and gushed about their engagement with Keisha saying “I said Yes!! I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames!!!! This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

Brad captioned his post of the same picture,very poetically saying, “Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that's not why they're built. Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam #engaged.”

James and Pulliam have both been married before.

They explained having been married before that their relationship now means they are both wiser when it comes to love.

“It does mean that you have to have two people who actively desire to be here who want to work at it, who want to make each other happy and each other a priority because when you do that, you know you can be successful,” said Pulliam.

Pulliam also explained in the interview what she learned from going into a new relationship after being previously married that “once you’ve been married and you have been divorced, you have a very different perspective, and you understand the work that goes into it and the difference in the work, because people are like oh, marriage is hard but not some of that stuff, that just means he’s not the one for you. It’s not that hard,” said Pulliam.

The couple celebrated their engagement with Pulliam’s daughter and immediate family, “during a magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love courtesy of event planner Scoobie West.”

The couple has been involved in the same circles the past five years and have been dating since July of 2019. James is a Georgia native, and that’s where the two of them live together now.

We wish the newly-engaed couple the best!

