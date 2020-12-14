Model Romee Strijd Just Gave Birth To Baby Girl — Meet Her Husband, Laurens Van Leeuwen

Who doesn't want to be an angel? Dutch model Romee Strjid, that's who.

"On the one hand, I would love to be a [Victoria's Secret] Angel," she said, "but on the other hand, you have to be all year round sleek and bikini-ready and that is not so easy for me."

It's no secret that being sleek and bikini-ready year round is difficult, especially after giving birth to a newborn girl!

On December 5, 2020 Strijd posted to Instagram to announce the arrival of her beautiful baby girl into this world.

"Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms" she posted in the caption of the photo, "We are so in love with you!!" But who is the father?

Who is Romee Strijd's husband, Laurens Van Leeuwen?

Laurens van Leeuwen is a famous model and business consultant.

He also co-founded the clothing line Party Pants. Most people know him for being married to the beautiful Romee Strijd, however.

Van Leeuwen is currently 30 years old — that's five years older than Romee Strijd.

He was born on November 26, 1990, which makes him a Sagittarius.

Where was Laurens van Leeuwen born?

Laurens van Leeuwen was born and raised in the Netherlands.

Bert van Leeuwen, his father, was the host of the television show Family Dinner.

He has a total of three siblings: Carlijn van Leeuwen, Pauline van Leeuwen, and Boris van Leeuwen.

Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen married in 2018.

The couple officially tied the knot in 2018, but didn't celebrate with a romantic wedding ceremony for “practical reasons.”

"It's just great that you have an official status when you work together and travel around the world," they said in an interview. "We still have to find the moment to hold our dream wedding and of course we will also receive wedding photos."

Romee Strijd struggled with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS).

Strijd and van Leeuwen tried to have a baby for two years. But Strijd’s PCOS delayed the childbearing process for the happy couple.

On May 28, 2020 she posted to Instagram to announce the news of the couple’s exciting pregnancy.

“WE’RE HAVING A BABY [insert heart emoji],” she posted in the caption, alongside a photo of Van Leeuwen barely kissing her cheek. “2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years.”

In the same post, she writes about how starting a family with Van Leeuwen has always been her biggest dream.

Laurens van Leeuwen is very active on social media.

Scroll through his Instagram and you’ll find three kinds of photos: photos of van Leeuwen looking hot, photos of Strijd looking hot, or photos of the both Strijd and Leeuwen looking hot together. (We kid, we kid.)

He has a total of 322,000 followers on Instagram and he only follows a total of 468 accounts. From his social media presence, it seems like his hobbies are contemplating life on the beach, expensive pools, and luxury cars. He also likes to hang out with his wife and daughter, too.

Who is Mint van Leeuwen?

Mint van Leeuwen is the adorable daughter of Romee Strijd and Laurens van Leeuwen.

She was born on December 4, 2020, which makes her a Sagittarius — just like her father!

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.