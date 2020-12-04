Dr. Dre’s Estranged Daughter, La Tanya Young, Claims She Hasn’t Seen Him In Nearly Two Decades

Dr. Dre may want to consider changing his name to Dr. Drama.

After all, that’s what the famous producer has found himself in the middle of in recent years.

From his messy divorce with Nicole Young to his controversial Instagram post about his daughter getting into USC “without jail time,” the 55-year-old hip hop star has had a difficult time staying out of the tabloids.

And now, his eldest daughter, La Tanya Young, is claiming that she hasn’t seen her famous father in nearly two decades, and blasted him for seemingly abandoning her.

Who is Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, La Tanya Young?

Read on for all the messy details about their strained relationship, and the claims that La Tanya made about her father, including that he’s never met her four kids.

La Tanya Young’s mom is Lisa Johnson.

Johnson reportedly had La Tanya when she was just 15 years old, and she and Dr. Dre split in 1995.

La Tanya Young is Dr. Dre’s eldest daughter.

He ended up having three kids with Lisa Johnson: La Tanya, 37, La Toya, 36, and Ashely, 35.

He also has a son, Curtis Young, who is 38 years old, along with five other children: Andre Young Jr., Truice Young, Truice Young, Truly Young, Tyra Young, and Marcel Young.

Sadly, Andre Young Jr. passed away at the young age of 20 from an overdose.

Their relationship has always been strained.

Young, who revealed she recently applied to be a FedEx driver in her current city of Victorville, California, said that from a young age, she never had a close relationship with her father.

"I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I'd have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security," she said.

"I would have to go through his accountant or his right hand man, I would never know whether he got my messages,” she added. “I have never had a direct line to him."

She hasn’t seen him since she was 20.

La Tanya claims that she hasn’t seen her father in 17 years, and wants to build a relationship with him, even though it’s been almost two decades.

“The last time I saw him was when I was 20 at my mom's house.It was such a good vibe. I do want a relationship with my father, I really do," she said.

La Tanya said even though her dad is a millionaire, he’s never helped her financially.

“I was on assistance for a while, it's embarrassing to say,” she said in an interview on Dec. 4.

“He did offer to help me with tuition but he never speaks to me. He never set me up to be able to not need him,” she revealed.

However, just because Dre offered to help, doesn’t mean he actually did.

“He never paid for college, he never did anything to help me and my sisters get along,” Young claims.

La Tanya says she feels like her father “gave up” on her.

"I feel like he gave up. He gave up on me and I don't know why,” she sadly stated. “I still don't know why."

La Tanya also claims that he’s never met his four grandchildren.

La Tanya has four kids, whose ages range from three to sixteen, but she claims that Dre hasn’t met any of them.

"I have four kids and he's never even seen his grandkids,” she added. “My kids like his music. They ask if they can meet him and I don't even know what to tell them."

Despite Dr. Dre seemingly shunning his daughter, she’s keeping her head up.

Young revealed that along with applying to FedEx, she also applied to work at Amazon while she studies to be a registered nurse.

"I applied for jobs at Amazon and FedEx. I've been a receptionist," she revealed. "In a year I will be qualified as a nurse. It's hard but I'm strong."

