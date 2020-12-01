'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Is Engaged! Meet Her Fiancé Jacob Mayo

Did someone say wedding bells?

18-year-old Duck Dynasty’s Bella Robertson is engaged to her boyfriend Jacob Mayo— and they’re Instagram official!

On November 28, 2020, Bella Robertson revealed the news of her engagement to Instagram. “i was thankful for you yesterday,” she wrote, “i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever.”

The engagement announcement prompted the obvious question:

Who is Bella Roberson's fiancé, Jacob Mayo?

Who Is Bella Robertson?

This soon-to-be blushing bride is the daughter of Willie Robertson also known as Boss Hogg from Duck Dynasty.

She also played Anna in the film I’m Not Ashamed and appeared as herself on the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2014.

Who Is Jacob Mayo?

Jacob Mayo is Bella Robertson's new fiancé.

It’s no secret that he’s obsessed with playing baseball in every capacity.

Scroll through his Instagram feed and find him bustling at the batting cages, or pitching a fast one on the Neville Tigers football field.

He also plays football at West Monroe. What a champ!

Bella Robertson's family is very supportive of their engagement.

The Robertson family has taken to social media to publicly endorse their approval for Jacob and Bella's engagement.

Bella's pregnant sister, Sadie, wrote, "HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!? As wild as this is to me I’m thankful it’s to such a good man like Jacob."

Article continues below

Korie Robertson, who is Bella Robertson's mother, wrote to Jacob, "Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam. It’s been so much fun to see your love story unfold."

Jacob Mayo is super-close with his brother and sister.

Jacob is a family man without a doubt. He’s constantly posting throwback Thursday photos from his childhood.

On March 11, 2017, Jacob Mayo honored his brother, Trace Mayo, by wishing him a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my bro," he posted to Instagram, "Always been there since day one. He might be young but he is a wise dude. He loves people. He loves god. I love this dude with all my heart. Imma stay getting you fresh."

Jacob Mayo and Bella Roberston recently went on a bike trip together.

To blow off steam in the quarantine, Robertson and Mayo biked sixteen miles together.

On August 9, 2020, Jacob Mayo posted a series of photos of the trip to his Instagram.

“Biked 16 miles w my sweet Bella,” je wrote, “Me n Ju Ju man. And swipe to the end for the aftermath of the ride.”

Jacob Mayo documented his proposal to Bella Robertson on Instragram.

"Engaged!" He wrote in the caption of the slideshow, "Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out. She loves Jesus. She holds me to a higher standard that she doesn’t let waver. She unconditionally loves me whether I’m doing what she likes or the opposite side of the spectrum. She’s the one for me forever. She’s my everything. I thank God for her."

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.