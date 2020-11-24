Joe Biden To Appoint Avril Haines As Director Of National Intelligence — Meet Her Husband, David Davighi

On November 23, 2020, Joe Biden released a photo of his first national security appointments to Instagram.

“We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy.” he said, “I need a team ready on Day One to help me reclaim America’s seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values.”

Biden selected Avril Haines to be the director of national intelligence, prompting both interest in her, her husband, and her personal life.

Who is Avril Haines's husband, David Davighi?

Previously, Avril Haines served as a national security lawyer and deputy CIA director for the Obama administration.

She is a former government official and an American lawyer.

She was the first woman to ever hold the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and she also served as the Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs.

Haines is a woman of many many talents. Her interests did not stop at judo and theoretical physics.

When she was earning her degree at the University of Chicago, she took time off to take aviation classes.

At the time, David Davighi was her flight instructor, which is how the two lovebirds met.

The two fell in love and moved across the country.

After Haines graduated in 1992, she and Davighi relocated to Baltimore, Maryland.

In Baltimore, the couple opened up a bookstore and cage in the Fells Point neighborhood.

Article continues below

Her work as an activist inspired her to go to law school. “I realized it was the lawyers who were sitting around the table who understood how to create change,” she said. “Lawyers better understand institutions and how to pull the levers to get things done.”

There is little information out there about their wedding and neither Davighi or Haines have Instagram accounts.

Adrian’s Book Cafe was the name of Haines’ and Davighi’s bookstore cafe.

The book store is named after Avril Haines’ mother.

Adrian’s Book Cafe was located in Fells Point at 714 S. Broadway. The store held monthly readings of erotic literature.

“Erotica has become more prevalent because people are trying to have sex without having sex,” Haines said in an interview. “Others are trying to find new fantasies to make their monogamous relationships more satisfying. What the erotic offers is spontaneity, twists and turns. And it affects everyone.”

More about Avril Haines:

Avril Haines was born on August 29, 1969 in Manhattan, New York, New York.

Her mother, Adrian Rappin, was a painter, and her father, Thomas Hainesw as a biochemist and professor emeritus at City College.

He also founded the City University of New York medical school and served as the chair of the biochemistry department.

Her mother died when Haines was only fifteen years old, after she developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and contracted avian tuberculosis.

Avril Haines graduated from Hutner College High School.

After she graduated, she moved to Japan for a year and studied at Kodokan Judo Institute in Tokyo, Japan.

She began studying theoretical physics at the University of Chicago in 1988.

While pursuing her degree, she worked as a mechanic, repairing car engines. After receiving her BA in physics in 1992, she enrolled in the PhD program at John Hopkins University. A year into the program, she dropped out.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.