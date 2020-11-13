Emma Watson's New Boyfriend Is Revealed! Meet Leo Robinton

Expecto patronum!

Looks like beloved Harry Potter star, Emma Watson, just conjured up a boyfriend — Leo Robinton.

Six months ago, that is.

In October 2019 — when PDA and travel was socially acceptable — Watson and Robinton were spotted locking lips in public.

But it’s a new year, and their relationship has become more serious and much more in the public eye.

Who is Emma Watson's boyfriend, Leo Robinton?

Leo Robinton is an American Los Angeles-based business owner who formerly specialized in legalizing cannabis.

He was born in the Los Angeles in 1989 and is currently 30 years old.

As an advocate for social change, he even participated in the Women’s March. "Proud of my little bro for trekking across the country to support women's rights," his sister posted to Twitter, alongside a photo of the two of them holding protest signs.

He's not active on social media.

It doesn’t seem like he uses Instagram that much. He has a total of three followers and zero posts. He doesn’t follow anyone on his account and his account is private.

Emma Watson doesn’t seem to post any pictures of the two together, either.

“Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private," an anonymous source said. Rumor has it that Leo Robinton deactivated all social media accounts to protect his relationship with Watson. How romantic!

As of 2020, Leo Robinton’s net worth is approximately $850,000.

Who's in Leo Robinton’s family?

There’s also little information out there about his parents. However, Robinton has four siblings. His older brother is named Charlie Robinton, and his twin brother is Archer Robinton. Leo Robinton also has two sisters named Lily and Daisy.

How did Leo Robinton and Emma Watson meet?

The two lovebirds first met one another’s gaze at The Ivy Restaurant, located in St. John’s Wood in London. Soon after that, they were photographed kissing at Gail’s Bakery in Notting Hill.

Leo Robinton is not the first businessman that Emma Watson has dated.

Before Robinton, Emma Watson dated a New York based business man named Brendan Wallace. Currently, he is 38 years old. The two were spotted smooching on vacation in Mexico in 2018.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.