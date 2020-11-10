Aysa Branch Is The New Miss USA! Meet Her Boyfriend, Briley Morgan

On November 9, the very gorgeous Asya Branch was crowned Miss USA 2020.

She's the first Black woman to be named Miss Mississipi and the first Miss Mississipi to be named Miss USA, prompting questions, of course, about her family and persona life.

Who is Aysa Branch's boyfriend, Briley Morgan?

Who is Aysa Branch?

Asya Branch was born and raised in Mississippi.

She attended a prestigious summer program at Harvard University and graduated from Ole Miss. Currently, she runs Branch Beauty, a line of cosmetics.

After her victory, she posted to Instagram, "Last night, a dream came true and history was made as I was crowned the first ever African American Miss Mississippi USA. I’m ecstatic to be representing Mississippi at Miss USA! I’m so grateful for the support system that I’ve had behind me throughout this journey. Friends, family, and sponsors, I will never be able to thank you enough."

Who is Briley Morgan?

On November 2, 2020, Briley Morgan posted a picture of him and Branch hugging by a lake.

"Some say this is a throw-away year but I’ve seen God move mountains in 2020." he wrote, "Help wish my Queen @asyadanielle good luck as she checks in for @missusa today."

Morgan works as an audio engineer in the music industry.

When he's not posting pictures of his beautiful Miss USA girlfriend, he's posting photos of himself next to music and audio equipment.

Earlier this year, he started his "dream job" at Blackbird Studio.

He also plays guitar.

He's active, sporty, and strong.

It's no secret that Briley Morgan is a weight lifting champ.

On September 4, 2019 — when it was still socially acceptable to go to the gym — he posted a recording of himself lifting weights.

"The price for accomplishing goals," he wrote, " is pain. #liftheavy #strongandpretty"

Briley Morgan has a strong relationship with his girlfriend — and God!

Scroll through his Insta feed, and you'll find a handful of quotes that praise the Lord.

His Instagram bio even quotes the Bible, " Live with purpose. John 15:12." Now, you don't see that every day!

How old is Asya Branch?

Currently, she is 22 years old.

She was born on May 5, 1998, which makes her a Taurus.

Asya Branch is an advocate for criminal justice reform.

When she was 10 years old, her father was sent to prison.

At 10 years old, her father was sent to prison and the bank foreclosed their home.

“People looked at us differently when they found out that my father was in prison,” she said. “That was a critical stage in my life and it ended up changing me. I felt this overwhelming shame.”

She's definitely come a long way and will make an incredible representative of the United States of America.

Izzy Casey is a writer and editor based in NYC who covers news & entertainment for YourTango. Her work has been published in or is forthcoming from Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, Black Warrior Review, Bennington Review, BOAAT, Prelude, NY Tyrant, The Iowa Review, and elsewhere. She received her MFA in Poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, where she was the recipient of a fellowship with the Poetry Foundation.