Sweet Details About Jordana Brewster's Relationship With Boyfriend, Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster is a Brazillian-American actress who is most known for her role as Mia Toretto in The Fast and Furious movies.

The actress has 32 credits to her name and 12 nominations.

She recently made headlines when she displayed massive PDA with boyfriend Mason Morfit, prompting questions about who her better half is.

Who is Jordana Brewster's boyfriend, Mason Morfit?

Mason Morfit wears many hats at ValueAct Capital, an investment company he works for that was founded in 2000.

He's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Information Officer, and a member of the firm's management committee. He has been with ValueAct Capital for the past 14 years.

Before joining ValueAct Captial, Morfit worked in equity research for Credit Suisse First, a Boston health care group. There, he focused mainly on the managed care industry.

Morfit has also lectured at several schools including Stanford University and Berkeley about the corporate world.

He earned his BA degree in political economy from Princeton University.

Mason Morfit was featured in Fortune's 40 under 40.

Morfit figured out how to "fix" Microsoft and gained recognition amongst the company's shareholders. It was a well-known deal within the tech community and it awarded him a feature in Fortune Magazine's 40 under 40 List in 2014.

“Please don’t say I dazzle people with data,” said Morfit in the magazine. “It’s everything I am not. I’m not flashy.”

How old is Mason Morfit?

As of 2020, Mason Morfit is 44 years old. His exact birthdate is unknown but he was born in 1976.

How old is Jordana Brewster?

Jordana Brewster is 40 years old and was born on April 26, 1980. Brewster is a Taurus.

How did Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster meet?

It's unknown how the two officially met, but they began dating in July of 2020 just a few weeks after Brewster filed a divorce from her ex-husband, film producer Andrew Form.

Mason Morfit was married before.

Mason Morfit was married to Anna-Mieke Ortiz in September of 2004. They got married in Pasadena, California. The wedding was featured in the fall 2004 issue of Martha Stewart Weddings.

The couple divorced in 2020.

Mason Morfit is a dad.

Mason Morfit had four kids with his ex-wife, Anna-Mieke Ortiz: 3 sons and a daughter. They had their youngest child in 2015.

His sons are involved with The Boy Scouts and Morfit helps out as the Treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 14 in San Francisco.

Who is Jordana Brewster's ex-husband?

Jordana Brewster was also married before to Andrew Form. They met while filming The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.

The couple only dated for two months before getting married in May of 2007.

They were married for 13 years before filing for divorce on July 1 2020.

Jordana Brewster's kids — how many does she have?

The Fast and Furious actress had two children with her ex-husband Andrew Form: sons Rowan, 4, and Julian ,7.

What's Mason Morfit's net worth?

Mason Morfit's net worth is roughly $75 million with a salary of more than $2.5 million a year.

What's Jordana Brewster's net worth?

Jordana Brewster's net worth as of 2020 is $12 million.

