Sweet Details About Chrissy Metz's Relationship With Boyfriend, Bradley Collins

Sound the alarms, Chrissy Metz and her man, Bradley Collins, are relationship official. Even better, Instagram official! I don't hear wedding bells, but I do hear the ping of Instagram notifications!

You probably know Metz from This Is Us, but do you know her significant other?

Who is Chrissy Metz's boyfriend, Bradley Collins?

Who is Bradley Collins?

On October 4, 2020, Chrissy Metz posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram account, featuring her new beau. “Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat!” She wrote, “Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you.”

Katherine Wolf commented, “What?! @bradley_collins went to college with us — he was in my husband, Jay’s fraternity and his sister was in my sorority. Small world. Congrats!!” Even Mandy Moore, Jay Shetty, and Meagan Good expressed their congratulations to the happy couple on the post.

Where does Bradley Collins live?

Bradley Collins lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where Metz spent most of her time amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. There, she recorded her music album and launched Country Faith Radio, her new Apple Music radio show.

Collins’ Instagram features snapshots of some of downtown Nashville shops and restaurants — Jack’s Bar-B-Que’s Grill and Honky Tonk Grill, to name a few.

Collins went public with their relationship way before Metz did.

On September 29th, 2020, Collins posted a photo to Instagram, announcing their relationship. The photo features Metz and Collins snuggling up to one another, by a Los Angeles poolside. "Happy Birthday to my love, Chrissy." He wrote, "From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness. You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best."

It's evident from this post, and this post only, that two fell in love during the quarantine. Chrissy Metz was not one to shy away from her affections online. She commented back to him, "My dearest Bradley, you are a gift I have dreamed about but never knew actually existed! I love you and clearly You da best"

What does Bradley Collins do for a living?

He earned a certificate for Commercial Real Estate from Cornell University’s online course. On July 1, 2020, Collins posted a photo to Instagram, celebrating his completion of the certificate program.

“Thank you, Cornell University, for this excellent course.” He said, “Much appreciation to all the professors and classmates for an amazing experience! It was even signed by the Dean of the SC Johnson College of Business.​

Pre-quarantine he spent his time frequenting several music concerts.

Collins is often posting old photos from way back when going to music concerts wasn't considered a global health violation. Some of his top ten favorite albums are Tom Petty's Wildflowers, Widespread Panic’s Pick Your Panic, John Prine’s Souvenirs, Lucinda Williams’ Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, and Aaron Raitiere’s Single Wide Dreamer, which has yet to be released.

“I‘m lucky to have met Aaron when he first moved to Nashville.” He wrote in his Instagram post, alongside a picture of Aaron Raitiere playing the guitar. “If you don’t know his name, you will, and you likely already know his songs.”

He's a major sports fan.

Alas, another hobby that must be put on hold due to the global pandemic. "Go Titans!" he wrote in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of him and two friends at a Titans football game.

Some of his other favorite sports teams are the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Tennessee Volunteers, and the New York Yankees.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.