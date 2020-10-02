Bewitching Facts About 'Hocus Pocus' Star Vinessa Shaw's Husband, Kristopher Gifford

I smell children! And a husband, too. A lot has happened to Vinessa Shaw since wrapping up on the set of Hocus Pocus, which premiered in 1993. In addition to starring in 3:10 to Yuma, Vinessa became a mom! But who is Vinessa Shaw's husband, Kristopher Gifford, that she seems to have put a spell on?

Who is Vinessa Shaw's husband, Kristopher Gifford?

Kristopher Gifford is a graphic designer in the film industry. He is best known for his work on the hit TV series Bosch and Ray Donavan, and the films Deepwater Horizon, Fantastic Four, and Space Jame: A New Legacy, which comes out in 2021.

He’s also worked as an uncredited art department assistant for Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, and Kingdom of Heaven.

Vinessa and Kristopher are the proud parents of a two-year-old boy.

Their two year old son, Jack, was born February 20th, 2018. He was born two weeks after his due date and weighed 9 pounds and 9 ounces.

After giving birth to their sweet baby boy, Vinessa took to Instagram to open up about how complicated his birth was.

“After a long labor with many complications,” she said, “Baby Jack was finally born two and a half weeks after his due date on 2.20.2018 weighing in at 9lbs 9oz!!! Needless to say, we are overjoyed about our new little addition! He and I went through a lot, as the plans of having a natural birth were derailed. But with the support of so many people: family, midwives, and hospital staff, we came out victorious, healthy, and happy!...Ok that’s all. Too tired to write anything else. Nap time! #happymommy #happyfamily #champions."

They celebrated their 10 year anniversary twice.

Not because ten is their magic number, but because they lost track of the time. They celebrated their first 10th year anniversary when they had only been together for nine years. The two lovebirds didn’t realize their mistake until Vinessa’s mother, Susan, shed light on the situation.

"Is it possible for anyone to celebrate their 10th anniversary two years in a row?" Vinessa posted to her official Instagram account, alongside a photo of her and Kristopher smiling wide.

"Whelp, for us it is! Last year we celebrated a decade of being together only to find out from my mother, that we were one year off! My love, I love you more now than I did at our last 10th anniversary, especially with our new addition on the way! Thank you for making me laugh and love a lot harder. #momsalwaysright”

Kristopher Gifford spends his time outdoors.

Scroll through his Instagram feed, and it’s clear that Gifford prefers to spend his time outside. When he’s not posting photos of his adorable dog, he’s posting photos of scenic views, usually with a black-and-white filter. Shaw, too, happens to be one with nature. Gifford doesn’t hike alone! Sometimes he posts photos of him and his wife, hiking together, snuggling while standing on top of a mountain, looking out into a tree-filled abyss. Basic, yet adorable!

He is pawsitively dog-obsessed.

There isn’t only one baby boy in the Gifford-Shaw family. Move out of the way Baby Jack, it’s Rufus’ time to shine. Rufus is a Hungarian Visla, and even has his own Instagram account, which documents his dog-childhood. Anytime she posts a photo of Rufus to her account, Shaw always adds #refusethevisla, which is his own personalized hashtag.

He’s a mountain biker!

A man who makes a living off of staring at a computer screen all day has got to find a way to explore that great outdoors! He’s constantly posting videos of himself mountain biking, and sometimes of him falling flat on his face. At least he has a sense of humor— and a helmet!

