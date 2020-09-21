Who Is Tinsley Mortimer's Sister? Fun Facts About Dabney Mercer

Who is Tinsley Mortimer's sister, Dabney Mercer?

You probably know Tinsley Mortimer from The Real Housewives of New York. But this American socialite's talents don't stop at her appearances on reality television. Her debut novel, Southern Charm, was published by Simon & Schuster in 2013, she was a former beauty assistant for Vogue, and she appeared on an episode of the CW's hit series, Gossip Girl in 2018. Her younger sister Dabney Mercer, although not as famous, is just as stylish as Mortimer— and just as blonde.

Long before she blossomed into becoming one of the Real Housewives, Mortimer starred on the reality TV show, High Society but unfortunately, the show was canceled after one season. The ratings were appallingly low, but the fact that nobody watched the show was not the sole reason High Society came to an end: Dabney and their mother, Dale Mercer, did not approve the way they were being portrayed on the show.

Who is Dabney Mercer?

Dabney Mercer is an American socialite like her sister. She's appeared as herself in the reality show High Society and she's also appeared as hersel in episodes of The Real Housewives of New York, where her significantly more famous older sister, Tinsley Mortimer, was one of the stars before she left to move to Chicago with fiancé Scott Kluth.

Mercer has successfully managed to steer clear of all the drama that RHONY brings, while still standing right by her sister's side.

Who are Tinsley Mortimer and Dabney Mercer's parents?

Mortimer and Mercer's mother, Dale Mercer, is also famous for being on reality television, but in real life, she's an interior designer. Her net worth is 100 million dollars.

George Mercer, Mortimer and Mercer's father, died in hospice on March 26, 2015. At the time of his death, he was struggling with alcoholism, although Tinsley reported that that wasn't the primary cause of his death. She said, "He was drinking a lot and he ended up falling downstairs, had frontal lobe damage, and ended up going into a coma.”

Dabney Mercer is a world traveler.

From Costa Rica to Switzerland to France, Mercer has traveled all over the world. Her Instagram feed is jam-packed with photos of her adventures abroad. A few selfies appear here and there, and also a couple of pictures with her friends. If you scroll through her Insta account, however, it's evident that Mercer is more interested in documenting all the sights she's seen, rather than herself. If she's giving duckface by the Eiffel tower, it's definitely behind the camera, not in front.

Who has Dabney Mercer dated?

Dabney is single and ready to mingle, but that hasn’t always been the case. She dated Marc Koch, executive director at J.P. Morgan.

After 2006’s bachelor from The Bachelor, Prince Lorenzo Borghese, broke up with the winner of the show, Jennifer Wilson, he and Dabney dated, but they eventually broke up.

Unlike her family, Mercer has managed to stay out of the spotlight.

If you want a glimpse into Mortimer's life, your best best is to follow her on social media, where she's really active. She posts more on her Instagram account than she does on her Twitter account. She has approximately 7,000 followers on Instagram, which is roughly 667,000 followers less than her big sister, Tinsley Mortimer.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.