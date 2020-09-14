Jerry Harris Underage Sex Solicitation Charges: Netflix's 'Cheer' Star Under FBI Investigation — What To Know

He's under investigation for a heinous crime.

Jeremiah "Jerry" Harris became a superstar after his big breakthrough on the hit Netflix docuseries, Cheer. His eccentric, kind personality endeared him to cheerleading fans all over the world, and he became almost a cult-like celebrity.

Today, however, it was revealed that he's under investigation by the FBI for a heinous crime. This is shocking, to say the least, so we decided to do some investigation.

Here's what we know about the FBI's investigation into Jerry Harris's underage sex solicitation charges:

Jerry Harris is under investigation for allegedly soliciting inappropriate photos from minors.

While a spokeswoman for the FBI wouldn't comment specifically about the case into Jerry Harris, multiple sources confirmed that the FBI is specifically executing a search warrant against the cheerleader. As of this writing, Harris has not been criminally charged, but he is allegedly under investigation for soliciting inappropriate photos from minors. He also allegedly solicited actual sexual acts from minors and is reportedly in possession of these photos (which prompted the FBI to execute a search warrant).

The first allegation came in August 2020.

Burton Brillhart, who is Varsity's — the official authority for competitive cheerleading and dance — chief legal officer, confirmed that the first allegations were filed with the police in both Florida and Texas back in August 2020. Furthermore, Brillhart confirmed that Harris was no longer affiliated with the company thanks to the allegations. "As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future," he said.

Jerry Harris from Netflix's show #cheer has been banned from Varsity Brands due to allegations that Jerry solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.



The FBI will be investigating these allegations and have issued a search warrant as a part of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/NuZuLRrTOp — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 14, 2020

The allegations against Jerry Harris have come as a shock to most.

Despite the severe nature of the allegations, no one seemed to have any clue about the allegations against Harris. In February 2020, one month before the pandemic, he interviewed celebrities for the Oscars on behalf of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also recorded an Instagram video encouraging young Black men to vote in June 2020, which was subsequently deleted. In both cases, neither celebrity seemed to be aware of what was going on with the Cheer star.

It's unclear how old the minors were or whether they were male or female.

While Jerry Harris is considered a modern Black gay icon, it's unclear whether the minors in question were male or female. It's also unclear how old the minors were, or how the minors got the information in the hands of law enforcement.

Jerry Harris has not commented, but his attorney categorically denies the charges.

As of this writing, Jerry Harris has not commented about the allegations against him but his attorney categorically denies the charges. "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed," he said in a statement.

Social media has gone into overdrive with comments on the Jerry Harris sex scandal.

It didn't take long for Twitter to explode with comments about Jerry Harris. Most of the comments expressed a combination of shock and disgust, while others claimed it was a set-up. You can check them out below.

I’m not buying the Jerry Harris story. I’m a cheer mom and if someone solicited my underaged child, I would not turn the info over to Varsity. I would turn it over to authorities. — Dee (@DeeviusDee) September 14, 2020

Jerry Harris..... for real?? I didn't expect this from him pic.twitter.com/RVgl0K8Z9Z — Taylur (@TaylurInc) September 14, 2020

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, photographer and publicist whose work has been featured in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.