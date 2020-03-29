5 Celebs Showing Off Their Gray Hair During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Not even celebrities are immune to gray hair.

While self-isolating to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, most of us are missing out on luxuries like getting our nails done and going to the salon, and Kelly Ripa is included in that. In fact, the host has joined a list of celebs who haven't been afraid to go the natural route with their beauty routines lately.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host is giving us a look at how the social distancing is working out on her, and apparently, it's taking a toll on her hair.

Ripa is sporting grays these days, but honestly? A lot of us aren't looking our best right now, so at least she'll fit in!

Ripa showed off her gray hairs on Instagram.

In a post on her Instagram Story that she shared Sunday, Ripa uploaded a photo of the top of her hair, showing off her roots, which included just the smallest hint of gray hair.

"Root watch week one," Ripa wrote, proudly drawing a line and arrow toward where the grays could be seen. Brave lady!

Ripa has been open about her botox, too.

In an earlier Instagram Story post, Ripa admitted that she's been making sure to keep up with the botox, since these times are clearly worrying her — just like the rest of us.

“In this time we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying,” she said in that particular story post. “You can see it’s written all over my face.”

She's been all about being real about her quarantine experience on social media.

It's not just her grays that Ripa's been talking about — she's also been sharing the ways her daily life has been affected, like filming Live With Kelly and Ryan from home, which definitely seems like a complicated undertaking. Using video conferencing, they seem to have made it happen starting Monday, though. Impressive!

She's also encouraged her followers to help out at this time if they can.

Ripa also shared a post on her Instagram about helping out the homeless in New York City, which has been hit hardest in the United States by the coronavirus.

"Consider supporting @winnyc_org if you’re looking for a way to help. Thank you," Ripa wrote, alongside a post about making donations. And judging by the comments on the post, it seems like she did inspire a lot of people to give.

She's also been passing the time by sharing throwback photos.

Case in point: This pic of her ripped hubby (and Riverdale star) Mark Consuelos, showing off his abs while lounging on a float while on vacation in Puglia. We might not be able to travel right now, but we're dreaming of beaches like the one in this pic — and Consuelos doesn't hurt, either.

"Something to look at other than that bottle of hand sanitizer," she said. We'll take it!

Comedian Kevin Hart is also showing off his grays.

On Instagram, the comedian came clean about his hair situation, saying, "I have always had a sh** load of grey hair...I was just a frequent dyer ...I’m not working right now so I said F**K IT"

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is also joining in.

Kyle Richards dyes her hair at home and reveals that she started going gray at 25 https://t.co/mddTfGATgB pic.twitter.com/buB3mSfvCC — Page Six (@PageSix) March 24, 2020

The 51-year-old reality star posted a video of herself coloring her own grays. She said, "I'm going to color my roots. I have some gray root. I inherited getting gray hair early. My dad was completely gray by the time he was 40. I started getting gray hairs when I was 25, probably because I worry so much. I do it myself quite often."

Marie Osmond opened up about her hair care.

In a recent video chat, Osmand said of her hairstylist, "I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?' She talked me through this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it.' She told me what to do. It's fun because there's all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can't go ... I do know how to color my hair. I just don't have any of the coloring things here so she's sending me some."

The Mowry sisters got in on the new trend.

Tia and Tamera Mowry both took to Instagram showing off their gray roots. Tamera wrote, "Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!"

In a video chat with her sister, she said, "You know what? I'm doing pretty good. Look, my nails are done and that's OK. ... But I just think -- I had seen a video of I don't know who it was, but some officials in Italy or something like that -- and they were talking about being appalled at people who were ordered to stay home, going to the hair salon. And it's like, guys, come on. That's not important. It's about putting things into perspective right now. What is important? Your health. Other people's health. Your well-being. Your mental health. Like, let's focus on that. Let's not focus on if I have hair, you know, growing -- and my eyebrows are no longer nicely coiffed and shaped. Come on!"

Tia said, "I mean, if there's women out there that you know want to grow their hair out then do it. Do you. Be you. But it is! It's very freeing. It's very liberating and these are the things that I think we can learn once all of this is over. It's like to hold onto those things you learned while you were in quarantine and apply it. Because there are a lot of lessons that are being taught, whether you want to believe it or not."

We've got to laugh at these celeb hair troubles.

Of course, many of us aren't worried about our hair so much as our health and paying our bills ... but they're definitely being relatable here.

Many of us are about to show the world our true hair colors if we can't get into a salon soon ... unless, of course we can find a good boxed dye on Amazon. Never say never!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.