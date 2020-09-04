Everything To Know About Lloyd Cadena, The YouTube Star Found Dead At 26

Rest in peace, Lloyd Cadena.

There's more tragic news coming out of the world of YouTube. Lloyd Cadena, a 26-year-old native of the Philippines who had more than 3 million subscribers at the time of his passing, has passed away. Fans of his channel, where he talked about daily life and hosted a fun cooking show, have spent the morning wondering what happened. For many others, however, today was the first day they heard his name, which is unfortunate.

Who is Lloyd Cadena?

As a popular personality on YouTube, Lloyd Cadena made his name by creating a channel that featured his popular commentary, as well as a cooking show that featured his popular catchphrases, "Darna” and “Gusto mo yun?” At the time of his death, he had more than 3 million followers on YouTube and more than 6 million likes on Facebook, making him one of the most popular Filipino content creators on the platform.

Lloyd Cadena's family confirmed his death in an official statement.

In a sad statement posted to Cadena's official Facebook page, which you can see below, Cadena's family confirmed that he'd passed away.

His last YouTube video was a touching one.

As a result of his success, Lloyd Cadena was able to take care of his family. In his last YouTube video, which was posted shortly before he died, he took his viewers on a tour of the house he'd just bought for his mother. Needless to say, the outpouring of grief was evident in the comments section of the video, as the comments continued to show how much his fans were going to miss him.

Little is known about Lloyd Cadena's personal life.

Even though he was such an interesting and beloved character on YouTube, details about his life are hard to come by. What we do know, based on social media posts, is that he was 26 years old at the time of his death, and that he graduated with a degree in financial management from Colegio de San Juan de Letran. We also know that he was a DJ on a Filipino radio station, and was once romantically linked to Aivan Reigh Vivero. Fellow YouTuber Macoy Dubs went to school with Cadena, and paid tribute to him in the tweet below. He also said Cadena's classmates were going to miss him, and that this was a sad day for their college community.

How did Lloyd Cadena die?

While Lloyd Cadena's family hasn't disclosed the cause of death, rumors have already started circulating about it. Some people have already said that he died from COVID-19. Others have said that he died of a heart attack. Still, others have claimed that he died by suicide. None of these rumors have been confirmed, however.

His is the latest in what is turning out to be a string of social media deaths.

Lloyd Cadena is just the latest in a string of social media deaths in 2020. Siya Kakkar was only 16 years old when she died by suicide in June 2020. Nicole Thea, a popular "Mommy YouTuber," was eight months pregnant when she passed away from a heart attack in July 2020. She was only 24 years old. And Landon Clifford of "Cam & Fam" fame died by suicide in August 2020, having suffered from depression for years prior.

Our thoughts are with Lloyd Cadena and his family during this difficult time.

