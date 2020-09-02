Meet The Ambani Twins! Isha And Akash Ambani Make Fortune '40 Under 40' List At 28 Years Old — Who Are They?

They're part of one of the richest families in the world.

The 2020 edition of Fortune's 40 Under 40 list is here, and this time around, it includes a pair of twins who have made serious waves in the business world. In the technology category, you'll find 28-year-old Akash and Isha Ambani, the brother and sister duo from India who, after growing up in one of the world's wealthiest families, have found their own success after starting an empire of their own.

Who are Isha and Akash Ambani?

After their recent launch of JioMart, an Indian online shopping market that could end up rivaling Amazon, Akash and Isha landed on Fortune's 2020 40 Under 40 list, citing their accomplishments since joining Jio, an Indian wireless carrier that has been around since 2016.

"Akash joined the company in 2014 after receiving an economics degree from Brown University. Isha joined a year later, following stints at Yale, Stanford, and McKinsey," says Fortune. "As Jio board members, they helped seal the company’s recent megadeal with Facebook — $5.7 billion for a 9.99% stake — plus major follow-on investments from marquee tech titans like Google, Qualcomm, and Intel. The flurry of investments lent the business an eye-popping $65 billion private valuation."

Their father, Mukesh Ambani, is India's richest man.

Akash and Isha didn't exactly start from scratch when it came to their wealth; it probably helped that their father just so happens to be the richest man in india (and the eighth richest man in the entire world). Mukesh Ambani, who owns Reliance Industries, has a total net worth of over $80 billion and lives in a $1 billion skyscraper in Mumbai — not too shabby.

Akash and Isha work in the family business.

Given their father's success, It's no surprise that after graduating college, Akash and Isha both went to work for them. They both joined the Jio side of Reliance Industries, working as board directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. Akash works on Jio's business development, while Isha works in branding, marketing, and the Reliance Foundation.

Who is Isha Ambani's husband?

Isha's elaborate wedding to Anand Piramal in December 2018 (which included a week of celebrations) made headlines when high-profile guests like Hillary Clinton were in attendance. In February, Isha made the cover of Vogue India, talking about her marriage, her business, and her career goals for the future.

"I will feel proud if someone says: 'She furthered her parents' legacy.' And of course, if Reliance can be one of the top 10 companies of the world, that would be a dream come true," she said at the time.

Who is Akash Ambani's wife?

In March 2019, Akash married Shloka Mehta in Mumbai following celebrations of their love in Switzerland. Just to give an idea of exactly how impressive their wedding celebrations were, Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers performed at one of the private get togethers celebrating the big day, so yeah — that's a pretty big deal. So far, Akash and his wife don't have children (yet).

The Ambani twins have plenty of famous friends.

Though Akash and Isha keep it private on social media, they do occasionally show up on their friends' accounts. Case in point: This photo that Priyanka Chopra shared from Akash and Shloka's wedding, where she and husband Nick Jonas were guests (they were also in attendance at Isha's wedding). Money, famous friends, and plenty of success — plus now, they're being recognized internationally for their accomplishments. It's gotta be pretty good to be the Ambani twins.

