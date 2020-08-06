Eminem & Mariah Carey's Relationship: What Weird Stuff Actually Went Down

Mimi's memoir might end up exposing everything.

Over the years, there have been a lot of behind-the scenes relationships going on in the music industry, but did you know that Eminem and Mariah Carey were one of them? Recently, their (albeit brief) tryst has come up in the news again, and with Carey's memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, right around the corner, there's a chance that we might actually end up getting more details about what happened between them very soon.

But why are people buzzing about Eminem and Mariah Carey's relationship, and most importantly, what actually happened between them?

Here's what we know... although don't be surprised if even more dirt on them ends up coming out soon.

Da Baby recently opened up about Carey and Eminem on her radio show.

During a recent episode of her "Dish Nation" radio show, Da Baby said that fans who read Carey's memoir would ikely find out that she and Eminem never had sex because of Eminem's premature ejaculation during their one encounter.

"He was never in bed with her. Let's get this clear," she said. "When y'all read, y'all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex."

Eminem has rapped about the encounter before.

Eminem addressed the situation with Carey in his song, "The Warning," in the past, so it's not like he's been trying to avoid sharing the premature ejaculation story, as embarrassing as it might have been — and Carey wouldn't be the first to bring it up, if she did choose to write about it in her memoir. In the song, he raps:

Listen girly, surely you don't want me to talk about how I nutted

Early 'cause i ejaculated prematurely and bust all over your belly,

And you almost started hurling and said I was gross,

Go get a towel, you're stomachs curling. Or maybe you do.

But if I'm embarrassing me,

I'm embarrassing you and don't you dare say it isn't true.

Mariah Carey and Eminem have gone back and forth about each other in their music.

Most notably, Carey's fans believe that her song, "Obsessed," is about Eminem — especially because in the music video, Carey is being stalked by a man who dresses and looks like Eminem. Many of the lyrics in Eminem's songs also reference Carey (and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon) by name, so it's clear that the feud between them is one that's been going on for years.

Did Mariah Carey and Eminem date? She's always denied that they had a legitimate relationship.

In an interview with Larry King, Carey denied ever dating Eminem, which makes it even stranger that this feud has so much fuel behind it.

“I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times," she said at the time. "And I don’t consider that dating somebody.”

Eminem is reportedly "stressed" about what Carey will say about him next.

According to a report from earlier this summer, Eminem has been sweating it out when it comes to what Carey may say about him in her book.

“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship. He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it," a source close to the rapper said, adding, “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say sh*t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that. She knows that.”

Mimi hasn't shared whether or not she will address the Mariah Carey/Eminem feud in her book.

"I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light" pic.twitter.com/qzmtax49A2 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 8, 2020

When Carey opened up about the memoir on social media, she did share that her book consisted of an "unfiltered" account of her "memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survivals, and my songs," though she didn't go into detail about what that might include. We'll just have to find out when the book drops on September 29... and hopefully, there will be plenty of juicy gossip to go around.

