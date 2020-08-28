Meet Ravi Patel's Sister, Filmmaker Geeta Patel

The entire family is incredibly talented.

When Ravi Patel's documentary, Meet the Patels, first premiered in 2014, everyone fell in love with his family and now, Patel and some of his family will be back in the HBO Max series Ravi Patel: Pursuit of Happiness. Along with his parents, Patel has always worked closely with his sister, Geeta Patel, who also happens to work in the film industry, and they created Meet the Patels together.

Who is Ravi Patel's sister? Here's what to know about Geeta Patel.

Who is Geeta Patel?

Geeta Patel is a filmmaker. Though her brother, Ravi, has been both in front of the camera and behind it, Patel mainly works behind the scenes. While she was a director on Meet the Patels, she's also worked in writing, cinematography, producing, and in various other roles as part of a crew on movie and TV sets across many different genres.

Geeta Pate has worked mainly In TV.

Geeta has directed for several different beloved TV shows, including three episodes of The Mindy Project, two episodes of Dead to Me, as well as working on Champions, Superstore, and Atypical. Most recently, Geeta has directed two episodes of The Witcher that are set to premiere in 2021.

Geeta Patel has a very impressive resumé.

Geeta has had quite an impressive career in the entertainment industry at this point, and was even chosen as one of former president Barack Obama's film delegates.

"Geeta made her directorial debut with the documentary war thriller, Project Kashmir, which led to directing fellowships at Sundance and Tribeca. She began her career as a writer’s assistant in TV and then served as associate screenwriter on features films, including The Fast And The Furious and Blue Crush," says her bio on the Meet the Patels website. "A graduate in Comparative Area Studies from Duke, Geeta was inspired to enter storytelling by Anthony Minghella, who she met while studying in Berlin. Geeta has been a visiting artist in Belarus, Turkey, Egypt, Bosnia, and Japan through the US State Department."

Who is Geeta Patel's husband?

On Instagram, Geeta frequently poses with a man who she doesn't tag in her photos (she seems to hold back when it comes to sharing too much of her personal life publicly) and shared a photo from their traditional wedding in 2018. She doesn't seem to have any children, though she seems very close to Ravi's daughter and his wife, Mahaley Patel.

Geeta Patel considers her brother Ravi her best friend.

In a post she shared about her brother, Geeta opened up about their close relationship in honor of Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival that celebrates brother and sister relationships.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan to my brother, business partner, and best friend! Check out this photo from the time you got sick and we decided to work anyway," she wrote at the time.

Geeta Patel says Meet the Patels changed her life.

In a 2016 interview, Geeta said that making the movie with her family was life-changing, especially when it came to how much she appreciated her parents and her brother.

"Our love and appreciation for our parents has grown immensely. We understand how hard it must have been — and still would be — to see their culture and tradition fade," she said. "We see how much they love us, and how much they are willing to compromise so that we could be happy. We also see how brave and strong they are to try to understand us, and help us achieve our dreams and find love. We are really lucky. We want to be there for our parents, too. I also feel so much more aware of my emotions and actions. And I realize that love is more important than anything else. And that my family will always be there. And that I’m really lucky to have these three crazy people in my life!"

