64 Empowering Feminist Quotes To Share On Women's Equality Day

Let’s talk about women.

Make yourselves a nice drink, sit back, and relax while I take you through a brief history of women's equality, along with some of the best feminist quotes about women's rights in celebration of Women's Equality Day.

It's been one hundred years since the 19th amendment granted women the right to vote. Initially introduced in 1878, it took 42 years for the U.S. Government to pass the right to vote for women.

In 1972, after many previous attempts, a resolution was introduced to designate the 26th of August Women's Equality Day. It only took 51 years.

The movement is still ongoing. Women are still fighting for equality.

Only 60% of U.S. Women would consider themselves feminists, which shows us we still have many more strides to make. Women still deal with violence, discrimination, substantial pay gaps, and patriarchal institutional barriers that prevent them from participating equally in society.

Not everything is bad! More now than ever, we are focusing on the empowerment of women and intersectionality. We have continued to fight for liberation, equal pay, and equal opportunities.

Women have begun to utilize social media and the internet to speak out against abuses and harassment and speak to the need for bodily autonomy.

Though we have work to continue, there's an enormous cause for celebration. We have persevered, fought, and we continue to fight for equality.

This Women's Equality Day, take time for yourself, spend time with your favorite women, register to vote, learn more about feminism, intersectionality, and the fight for equality.

To inspire you, we've compiled a list of the best feminist quotes about women's rights to make you feel like the baddest woman in the room.

1. "I am a feminist. I’ve been female for a long time now. I’d be stupid not to be on my own side." — Maya Angelou

2. "We are struggling for a uniting word, but the good news is that we have a uniting movement." — Emma Watson

3. "Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights." — Hillary Clinton

4. "Excellence is the best deterrent to racism or sexism." — Oprah Winfrey

5. "I write for those women who do not speak, for those who do not have a voice because they were so terrified because we are taught to respect fear more than ourselves. We've been taught that silence would save us, but it won't." — Audre Lorde

6. "I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves."— Mary Wollstonecraft

7. "Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others." — Amelia Earhart

8. "I demanded more rights for women because I know what women had to put up with."— Evita Peron

9. “No matter what issues I have with feminism, I am a feminist. I cannot and will not deny the importance and absolute necessity of feminism. Like most people, I am full of contradictions, but I also don’t want to be treated like shit for being a woman. I am a bad feminist. I would rather be a bad feminist than no feminist at all.” ― Roxane Gay

10. “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made... It shouldn't be that women are the exception.” ― Ruth Bader Ginsburg

11. “We have power. We have influence. We can do things that others have told us we can’t do. I don’t care how big you are. I don’t care how high you think you are. If you come for me, I’m coming for you.” ― Maxine Waters

12. “End the "angry black girl" narrative. It's just another attempt to undermine certain perspectives. I have strong opinions. I am not angry.” ― Amandla Stenberg

13. “When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” ― Michelle Obama,

14. "It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent." — Madeleine Albright

15. “Of course I am not worried about intimidating men. The type of man who will be intimidated by me is exactly the type of man I have no interest in.” — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

16. "A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman." — Melinda Gates

17. "There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.” — Rihanna

18. "When a man gives his opinion, he's a man; when a woman gives her opinion, she's a bitch." — Bette Davis

19. "I always wanted to be a femme fatale. Even when I was a young girl, I never really wanted to be a girl. I wanted to be a woman." — Diane von Furstenberg

20. "We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead." — Beyoncé

21. "You could make a case that, along with the technological revolution, the most provocative upending destabilizing thrilling change in the course of human history is that we’re finally in it … We're here now, women are in the world, and we will not be bullied." — Meryl Streep

22. "No woman should be told she can't make decisions about her own body. When women's rights are under attack, we fight back." — Kamala Harris

23. "Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names. … It was woman that gave you Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was woman that gave you Malcolm X. And according to the Bible, it was a woman that gave you Jesus. Don't you ever forget it." — Janelle Monáe

24. "I feel now that the time is come when even a woman or a child who can speak a word for freedom and humanity is bound to speak." — Harriet Beecher Stowe

25. “Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet. In fact, often times, the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

26. "They cannot stand that a refugee, a black woman, an immigrant, a Muslim, shows up in Congress thinking she's equal to them. But I say to them, 'How else did you expect me to show up?'" — Ilhan Omar

27. "In my opinion, the most exciting potential of women of color formations resides in the possibility of politicizing this identity—basing the identity on politics rather than the politics on identity." — Angela Davis

28. "Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another." — Toni Morrison

29. "I think transwomen, and trans people in general, show everyone that you can define what it means to be a man or woman on your own terms. A lot of what feminism is about is moving outside of roles and moving outside of expectations of who and what you're supposed to be to live a more authentic life." — Laverne Cox

30. "A revolutionary woman can't have no reactionary man." — Assata Shakur

31. "There is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." — Virginia Woolf

32. "To be free is not to have the power to do anything you like; it is to be able to surpass the given toward an open future." — Simone de Beauvoir

33. "The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any." — Alice Walker

34. “My hope for the future, not just in the music industry, but in every young girl I meet, is that they all realize their worth and ask for it.” — Taylor Swift

35. "Security is mostly a superstition. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." — Helen Keller

36. "The most important thing is to enjoy your life — to be happy. It's all that matters." — Audrey Hepburn

37. "Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong." — Ella Fitzgerald

38. “We ask justice, we ask equality, we ask that all the civil and political rights that belong to citizens of the United States, be guaranteed to us and our daughters forever.”— Susan B. Anthony

39. “I was smart enough to go through any door that opened.” — Joan Rivers

40. “Power’s not given to you. You have to take it.” — Beyoncé Knowles Carter

41. “You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them.” — Shonda Rhimes

42. “If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” — Dolly Parton

43. “It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” — Madeleine Albright

44. “In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” — Coco Chanel

45. “Doubt is a killer. You just have to know who you are and what you stand for.” — Jennifer Lopez

46. “You can be the lead in your own life.” — Kerry Washington

47. “You can’t be that kid standing at the top of the waterslide, overthinking it. You have to go down the chute.” — Tina Fey

48. “Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it.” — Harper Lee

49. You deserve to be here. You deserve to exist. You deserve to take up space in this world of men. — MacKenzi Lee

50. “The emerging woman ... will be strong-minded, strong-hearted, strong-souled, and strong-bodied ... strength and beauty must go together.” — Louisa May Alcott

51. “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.” — Margaret Atwood

52. “We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.” — Malala Yousafzai

53. "If it's a good idea, go ahead and do it. It's much easier to apologize than it is to get permission." — Grace Hopper

54. “I will not have my life narrowed down. I will not bow down to somebody else's whim or to someone else's ignorance.” — Bell Hooks

55. “Men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less." — Susan B. Anthony

56. "Don't let anyone rob you of your imagination, your creativity, or your curiosity. It's your place in the world; it's your life.” — Dr. Mae Jemison

57. “It’s not your job to like me, it’s mine.” — Byron Katie

58. “Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” — Judy Garland

59. “The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.” — Serena Williams

60. “A girl should not expect special privileges because of her sex but neither should she adjust to prejudice and discrimination.” — Betty Friedan

61. “At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.” — Frida Kahlo

62. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt,

63. “I’ve been absolutely terrified every moment of my life—and I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing I wanted to do.” — Georgia O'Keeffe

64. “The greatest danger to our future is apathy.” — Jane Goodall

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rachel Reed is a writer and editorial Intern with interests in news, culture, self, and relationships.