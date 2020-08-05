Who is Jaguar Wright? Everything To Know About Common's Sexual Assault Accuser

These are serious allegations.

This week, Common has come under some pretty serious allegations: Soul singer Jaguar Wright has accused him of sexual assault during a night they spent together. She recently took to Instagram to go public with a story of him allegedly forcing himself on her, sharing an account that sounds pretty horrifying.

So far, Common has yet to comment on the allegations, but what about his accuser?

Who is Jaguar Wright, Common's sexual assault accuser?

Here's what we know about what she's shared — and who she is — so far.

Jaguar Wright shared her claims against Common on Instagram Live.

Though Wright didn't share any specific details about where or when this alleged sexual assualt by Common took place, she did go live on Instagram to share that, as a rape survivor, she slept in her clothing when Common once tried to have sex with her after a performance and he didn't seem to want to take no for an answer — though that didn't stop him from making another attempt the next morning.

"The next thing I know, I wake up. It’s morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh*t. And it’s just poking in my face, poking in my face," she said. "And I’m like ‘What the f*ck?!’ Then I open my mouth, this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep. Lonnie F*ckin Lynn. Rashid, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself."

Common hasn't responded to Jaguar Wright's allegations.

So far, it doesn't seem that Common has so much as acknowledged the allegations that Wright has made against him. In fact, the main reason that Common has been making headlines this week is the fact that Tiffany Haddish has confirmed that they're in a relationship, and most outlets aren't reporting what Wright has alleged.

Jaguar Wright is a singer.

Wright's biggest claim to fame is her R&B singing career. The 43-year-old, who is from Philadelphia, has performed with Jay-Z and The Roots and has released four albums since 2001 with Artemis Records.

Jaguar Wright hosts Zoom meetings for women to come together.

While social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright has been hosting Women Crush Wednesday Zoom meetings each Wednesday, offering an opportunity for women to come together to talk and push the movement for equality forward.

"We're coming together in love and support of each other! We need to talk to one another candidly and everyone should feel safe doing so!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing the invite with her followers. "Ladies let's crush this conversation! Let's help each other heal! I'm here for all of you, I stand with you, and we'll fight for equality as well as respect together."

Jaguar Wright is married.

Though Wright doesn't get into too many details about her personal life, she does frequently shares videos with her husband on Instagram (especially when they sing along to music while driving around in the car), who she has called her "rock."

Jaguar Wright shares her music online.

It's been awhile since Wright has released new music, but she does share updates on her Bandcamp page, including a single called "Good Times." It's not clear what Wright has planned for the future, but hopefully, she will be able to find some closure when it comes to the painful things she's opened up about in her past.

