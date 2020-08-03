Who Is Jenna Ushkowitz's Fiancé? Everything To Know About David Stanley

They're making it official -- and her ring is gorgeous!

It's been a hard summer for the Glee cast after Naya Rivera's tragic death last month, but now, one of the show's former stars has a reason to celebrate. Jenna Ushkowitz is officially engaged to boyfriend David Stanley and she's already showing off her sparkly new jewelry on Instagram.

But while we're totally familiar with Ushkowitz's career, especially her role as Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, we don't know much about the man who will be waiting for her at the end of the aisle when they finally tie the knot.

Who is Jenna Ushkowitz's fiancé, David Stanley?

Jenna Ushkowitz announced her engagement to David Stanley over the weekend.

On Sunday, Ushkowitz shared the big news that she and Stanley are engaged with an Instagram post — a sweet selfie of her, Stanley, and their dog, and of course, her ring was front and center. So far, she hasn't shared any details about how the proposal went down, but it's pretty clear that she and her future husband couldn't be happier.

"Yes, a million times yes," she wrote in the caption.

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley have been dating for over two years.

Ushkowitz and Stanley celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in June, when she marked the occasion with an Instagram about what the time she's spent with Stanley has meant to her.

"2 years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing," she wrote. "2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family. Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come."

David Stanley is all about traveling.

Just by looking at Stanley's Instagram page, it's easy to see what matters most in his life, and it seems like he spends most of his downtime traveling (usually with Ushkowitz by his side). Last fall, the couple took on Positano, sharing some breathtaking photos along the way, and he and his father also visited Bryce Canyon last year. It seems like he loves hiking and enjoys combining this with his traveling hobby whenever he can.

Stanley works in politics and education.

According to Stanley's LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Yale and is currently the Vice President of Development at Alliance College-Ready Public Schools in Los Angeles and before that, he has some pretty impressive work history on his resumé.

"My experience includes serving as the lead fundraising consultant to some of the largest Super PACs in California politics, driving national development efforts for Students Matter, a high-impact Silicon-Valley-based non-profit organization, serving as Executive Director of Teach For America - Los Angeles, and more," he wrote on his page.

Stanley loves posting about his relationship with Ushkowitz on Instagram.

Stanley Isn't shy about sharing his love for Ushkowitz at all and frequently posts photos of her and with her on Instagram. They seem like such a happy couple, so it's no wonder at all that he decided it was about time to put a ring on it.

Stanley and Ushkowitz already share a dog together.

It seems like this couple has been planning for the long term for awhile now; they already share a French Bulldog named Bear who makes a lot of social media appearances. Bear seems to go everywhere with Ushkowitz and Stanley, so it's hard not to wonder if that also means he'll be in their wedding. Guess we'll have to wait and see, but hopefully, the planning will begin soon.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.