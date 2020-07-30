Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' Easter Eggs

This is Beyoncé, so we all know it's going to be good.

On Friday, July 31, Beyoncé's latest project will finally debut: Black Is King, a visual album based on the live action Lion King movie. It's set to stream on Disney+, and although we've heard a few hints here and there about what to expect, this week, another trailer for the special finally dropped — filled with all kinds of details that immediately caught fans' eyes.

There are definitely a few Black Is King Easter eggs to be found ... and that's just from watching the trailer.

Here's what we (and fans) have found so far. If this short preview is any indication, this visual album is going to be incredible.

Blue Ivy makes an appearance in Black Is King.

We've seen Blue Ivy become a part of many of her parents' projects, and Black Is King is no different. Blue Ivy was easily spotted, grinning away and all dressed up in this latest trailer. No word on whether or not this is her only appearance, but hopefully, Blue will be seen in plenty of other scenes, too (and she'll probably be stealing the spotlight, as per usual).

There's a reference to the "Apesh*t" music video in Black Is King.

In one scene, men are wearing orange suits similar to what Jay-Z wore in the "Apesh*t" music video, so there's no doubt that this is a callback to the Carters' joint effort. It's cool to see the parallels this way, even though an attention to detail is something that fans have definitely come to expect from anything Beyoncé touches.

There's also a Black Is King tribute to Beyoncé's song "Hold Up."

There's another scene in the trailer where women can be seen wearing a pink version of the dress that Beyoncé wore during "Hold Up" in Lemonade, when she walked around epically smashing car windows with a baseball bat. Between this and the "Apesh*t" reference, it's possible we'll also get to see a lot of other details that tie her other work into this visual album.

She recreated a movie scene.

Beyoncé recreated the movie scene "Bathing Beauty" (an all white cast) and re did it with an all black cast..ugh her fucking mind BEYONCÉ IS COMING#BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/nxwpqdTyY4 — Dustin (@DustinW214) July 30, 2020

Fans on Twitter pointed out that one of the scenes in the new trailer echoes one from a musical called Bathing Beauties. The movie, which was released originally in 1944, featured an all-white cast, but Beyoncé has recreated that scene with an all-Black cast. Pretty awesome symbolism, here, and as always, even more gorgeous visuals.

Mary Twala has been spotted in the trailer.

Another fan on Twitter noted that Mary Twala is in Black Is King. Twala is a South African actress who died earlier this month at the age of 80. Known as Mam' Twala, the actress was an icon and known as a legend. Now, it seems that her work in Black Is King may have been her last.

More details will definitely be found in the full Black Is King visual album.

It's hard to make too many conclusions based on such short pieces of the film that have been released so far, but now that Black Is King will be streaming in full, we don't doubt that Beyoncé's genius will not disappoint.

Lemonade better watch out, because we have a feeling this is going to be unforgettable. This is Beyoncé we're talking about, after all.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.