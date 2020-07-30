Will There Be A New 'Twilight' Movie? Details About ‘Midnight Sun’

Ask me the most basic question: will there be a new ‘Twilight’ film?

Stephenie Meyer surprised literally every Twilight fan in the world when she announced the release of a new book called Midnight Sun back in May.

While news of the brand-new novel was a delightful surprise to everyone who loves the franchise, the thought of getting a brand-new Twilight movie — with original stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart — drove Twihards into a full-on tailspin.

I WANT A MIDNIGHT SUN MOVIE I WOULD SELL MY KIDNEYS FOR THIS — taylor (@_KRISTYTHOMAS) July 30, 2020

Will there be a new Twilight movie?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first Twilight film, shared her thoughts on the possibility of a new Twilight movie.

“I think a re-cut would be difficult, because we did stay a lot more in Bella’s head,” she told ET. “It would be another film, which would be fun. It would be fascinating.”

If Midnight Sun ever becomes a movie

Catherine Hardwicke is the only one who is allowed to direct it — Mody | BLM (@WildfireKristen) July 28, 2020

While we can all agree that it would be fascinating to see a fifth installment in the film franchise — especially one where Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart reprise their infamous roles — Hardwicke had a realistic outlook on the possibility of a Midnight Sun film actually happening.

“Rob is Batman now, and Kristen is in a million beautiful projects,” she said. “Who knows what would happen.”

What is Midnight Sun about?

Midnight Sun is literally the same story as the first Twilight book, but told from Edward’s perspective.

Part of the official synopsis reads, “This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting Bella is both the most unnerving and intriguing event he has experienced in all his years as a vampire. As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he justify following his heart if it means leading Bella into danger?”

Author Stephenie Meyer originally started writing Midnight Sun after the 2005 release of Twilight.

However, after pages of the book leaked online, she shelved the project indefinitely, which is why fans were so surprised about her Midnight Sun announcement in May.

What are fans saying about a new Twilight movie?

Loyal Twilight fans are obviously pumped at the prospect of a new Twilight movie happening, even if the chances are pretty slim.

Hopefully he’ll be down for a midnight sun movie with Kristen :D — kat (@selgoavatar) July 30, 2020

Some Twilight fans never believed the hype to begin with, though.

One Twitter user wrote, “I don't understand why people think there could be a midnight sun movie. First, Twilight already exists. Second, the cast are all in their 30s and 40s. And recasting is simply not an option.”

I don't understand why people think there could be a midnight sun movie. First, Twilight already exists. Second, the cast are all in their 30s and 40s. And recasting is simply not an option. — Yaz (@mydumbattitude) July 29, 2020

While the Twitter user makes a valid point — vampires aren’t supposed to age and it’s been about twelve years since the film came out — Twihards will most likely hold onto every bit of hope they can for a Midnight Sun film.

