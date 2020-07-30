The Internet Stans This Mom's Unyielding Support For Her Son Who Came Out As Gay

A momma's love...

One mom started a Twitter account after her son came out as gay and she needed some advice and to "vent."

She wrote, "My son 15 just came out yesterday as gay to my husband and my husband kicked him out. Well, I was at work! I got a panicked phone call from my baby telling me everything and let me tell y'all I was [mad]. I left work early and drove over to my house where I saw my baby boy sitting on the curb with his clothes and [stuff] all across the lawn and a screaming, as if now, soon to be ex-husband who is not the man I thought I married!!!"

Her son means so much to her that she proceeded to leave him. Here is the original Twitter post that shows the story.

She continued to write, "I gave [him] a piece of my mind and told them if he can't be a man and support his son then he can...find someone else to pay his bills. I shoved my boy's stuff in the back of my truck and went to the hotel that I'm in right now cause my parents can't pick us up till Monday so we can stay with them."

The Internet came to her side applauding her for her reaction.

"She was so concerned about making her son feel accepted but honestly just her leaving work, leaving her husband, taking her son and his stuff to a hotel and preparing to leave everything just for him is SOOOOO much more than most parents would ever do. He’s so lucky to have her," one Twitter user wrote.

Her first post gained enough interest to lead her to post updates and ask more questions.

"I don't know much about this whole gay thing so what can I do to make my kid feel accepted????" she asked the Twitterverse.

She also wrote later on, "I bought my son a bunch of pride stuff! Apparently he's had a boyfriend for around 7 months now and I'm getting to meet him over FaceTime tomorrow and I'm so excited!!!!" sharing that she was currently knitting him a Pride blanket.

In the end, she wrote, "I'm doing everything I can to make him feel loved. He needs to be loved and that I'll do anything I can to make him feel that way."

Unfortunately, some people are questioning the validity of this story, suggesting it's fake and created with the intention of going viral.

god.. the mom's talking style reminds me of people my age, "aaaaaa", the spelling mistakes etc AND the fact that she could make a perfect meme PLUS how satisfying her comebacks to the husband were makes me think this is fake BUT GOD I AM BEGGING YOU PLEASE DONT LET THIS BE FAKE — Ezgi (@mielodile) July 20, 2020

However, other users have noted that the truthness of the story "doesn't matter."

Tbh it doesn’t matter. Turning water into wine sounds fake, yet the idea that there was a good person who just wanted people to be kind to each other brings people such comfort and inspires them to be good. Sometimes lgbtq+ folk just need the idea of a good mum. — Bae-elzebub (marcie) (@MarcellaEReeves) July 20, 2020

"Turning water into wine sounds fake, yet the idea that there was a good person who just wanted people to be kind to each other brings people such comfort and inspires them to be good. Sometimes lgbtq+ folk just need the idea of a good mum," they wrote.

