Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the hit trivia game show Jeopardy, appeared on Good Morning America on July 21, 2020.

During his interview with CBS News’ T.J. Holmes, the game show host opened about all things Jeopardy, as well as to promote his new memoir, The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life, which hit stores today on July 21.

One particularly interesting bit of info Alex divulged to T.J. is who he would like to see take over his hosting duties after he retires.

“Is there a host in training? Do you have an apprentice? Is there anyone you’re getting ready for the role down the road?” Holmes asked the Canadian-born television personality.

Is Betty White replacing Alex Trebek on Jeopardy?

“I have no say whatsoever in who will replace me when my days as the host of Jeopardy end,” he said.

However, if Alex could choose the next host of the show, he says he’d choose Betty White in a heartbeat.

“I joke with the audience and I say ‘Betty White’ because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier; she checks all those boxes.”

“Betty and I have been friends for a long, long time,” he added.

Who will replace Alex Trebek on Jeopardy?

There’s no word yet on when Trebek will leave the show, or who is in talks to replace him. However, some fans have their own suggestions when it comes to who should get the hosting gig when the time comes.

— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 18, 2020

One fan tweeted, “Ken Jennings should get the job,” to which another Twitter user replied, “That wouldn’t be a bad idea!”

If you are unfamiliar, Ken Jennings appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy for a whopping 74 consecutive episodes in 2004 and is the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time.

How long has Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy?

Alex Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy since its revival in 1984, which means he’s been hosting the show for the past 36 years. When T.J Holmes told Alex that “he will never walk away from this show,” Alex had the perfect response for him.

“I think I will,” he said. “Well, maybe I misrepresent myself when I say I will walk away. Maybe I will crawl away.”

#JeopardyVault Week 1: Classic episodes from the first decade of the show! pic.twitter.com/XKYmT8sVHp — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 20, 2020

Trebek is not only grateful for the time he’s had as Jeopardy’s host, he’s also exponentially grateful for the show’s fans.

“[The fans] are the most important elements of my life outside of my family and friends,” he admitted to Holmes. “I can’t help but be touched by what they have to say and by what I mean to them, and it’s humbling. It’s nice to be humbled.”

When was Alex Trebek diagnosed with cancer?

Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in March of 2019, and he’s been very open about his battle with cancer since his diagnosis.

“So many of us are involved in this same situation,” he said. “If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible."

