Who Is Benjamin Keough's Girlfriend? 5 Things To Know About Diana Pinto

Diana clearly loved Benjamin.

Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, died by suicide on July 12, 2020. His girlfriend, Diana Pinto, recently broke her silence about his death on her Instagram page, posting a collage of pictures with a touching, heart-wrenching caption.

“To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk,” she wrote.

“I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays,” the post continued. “Your laugh is heard all over the world now. You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered.”

So, who exactly is Diana Pinto?

Here are five things to know about Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend, Diana Pinto.

1. She’s outdoorsy and loves to travel.

According to Diana’s Instagram page, she loves to be in the great outdoors and spend as much time as possible in nature. Many of her pictures feature herself and friends hanging out on the beach, hiking, fishing, and doing other outdoor activities.

Diana also loved to travel with Benjamin; part of her touching Instagram tribute read, “You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind. My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart.”

2. She’s a sports fan.

One look through Diana’s Instagram page shows that she’s an LA sports fan. Not only does she have photos of herself enjoying beer with friends at Dodgers games, she also posted a moving tribute to the late Kobe Bryant after he and his daughter GiGi died in a helicopter accident in January.

“I am completely in shock. This is not real. I love you legend,” she wrote. “You brought my family together game after game in a way I cannot explain.. Rest easy while the world cries.”

3. She’s friends with Post Malone.

While it’s unclear how well the two know each other, it seems like the pair either worked with one another or know each other on some level. Diana is a post-production coordinator at Fox, so the pair may worked together on a project of some sort.

4. She’s an aunt.

Diana has at least one nephew, and recently celebrated becoming an aunt to her first niece.

On May 29, Diana posted a photo of herself holding her new baby niece.

“Yesterday I got to meet my first NIECE! & this is the best photo a tired daddy could take,” she wrote. “I love you so much, welcome to this crazy crazy world Layla Mae.”

5. She and Benjamin’s sister, Riley Keough, were close.

Diana posted multiple pictures of her and Riley hanging out in social settings, as well as pictures just the two of them.

Diana and Riley's husband, stuntman Ben Smith-Peterson, also share a birthday together. The pair were reportedly celebrating at a joint birthday party in Calabasas when Keough took his own life.

Our hearts go out to Diana and to Benjamin's family and friends during this most difficult time.

