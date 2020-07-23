20 Beautiful Self-Love Poems To Remind You To Appreciate Yourself

Love yourself!

When you feel knocked down and sad for a long time, it's hard to start learning how to love yourself.

Sometimes it's a hard shock to the soul, but you need to make it a point to really start loving yourself again.

Self-love is something we all struggle with in life. There are days when it's harder than others to find bits about yourself that you deem worthy enough to be loved, and on those days you can look to these self-love poems to get yourself back on track.

You just have to roll with each moment that comes and you should never let anyone come in between you and your self-love.

You are the only one that can change your views of yourself. No one can make you question yourself or destroy your sense of self.

Every day you have a chance to make a difference in your own life. Make the changes you need to get to where you feel comfortable with yourself the most. Take every chance you get to find your self-love because that's what is going to stay with you through thick and thin.

Never lose your self-love because the greatest relationship you will ever have is with yourself.

It's really good to have the best relationship with yourself so that you are safe and secure in who you are. Make your relationship with yourself the strongest and as unshakable as you can because you never want to give anyone else the ability to make you question yourself.

Always remember that you should feel comfortable in your own skin because it's important to be your true self. Know that you just have so much beauty inside that you need to express outwards. When you love yourself, it's such a great feeling because you will ultimately be happier and you will never lose who you are.

The biggest thing to do is each day check in with yourself so that you are always aware of how you are doing at that specific moment.

Here are 20 beautiful short poems about self-love that you can refer to when you need some inspiration to remember how much you love who you are.

1. "I will not apologise / For choosing myself / This time / Self-love is the chapter / That I've always wanted to write." — S.R.W.

2. "That's the beautiful / Thing about self-love / You wear it like a dress / And it becomes more and more exquisite / With time." — April Green

3. "One day / I want to / Wake up / And matter / Not to you / or / The world / Just to / Myself." — S.R.W

4. "And some days I forget / What it is to be gentle with myself / How to look at myself with kind eyes / And speak to myself with soft words. / Forget that I am my home And a temple worthy of worship." —Becca Lee

5. "Once when I was running, / From all that haunted me; / To the dark I was succumbing / To what hurt unbearably. / Searching for the one thing, / That would set my sad soul free.

In time I stumbled upon it, / An inner calm and peace; / And now I am beginning, / To see and to believe, / In who I am becoming / and all I've yet to be." — Lang Leav

6. "It isn't always graceful, / This learning to love, / This healing, / This looking in the mirror and smiling." — Becca Lee

7. "Amaze them / By the way / You warm yourself / Out of their cold." — Sonia

8. "'I love myself.' / The / Quietest, / Simplest, / Most / Powerful, / Revolution, / Ever." — Nayyirah Waheed

9. "Once upon a time / I learned to love myself. / In a way that no one else, / Will ever dare to do." — Clairel Estevez

10. "The most beautiful and liberating love story I have ever seen and felt; / It was when I finally learned to love myself." — Conee Berdera

11. "Today I affirm / I am seizing my fears to certainty and possibilities, / I am soaking my bones with strength, / I am soft and beaming with resilience, / The sphere of my fears will not encase me in / The bars of boundaries." —Unknown

12. "I'm not looking for validation or acceptance, / I want to be desired with celebration of my presence. / where I'm loved beyond perception and vanity, / all the while my beauty is still cherished / as much as I see it in myself." —Enijah Jacquee

13. "It’s the fire in my eyes, / And the flash of my teeth, / The swing in my waist, / And the joy in my feet." —Maya Angelou

14. "I do not want to have you / to fill the empty parts of me / I want to be full on my own." —Rupi Kaur

15. "You don't have to be afraid cause time is on your side / And they don't know the power you possess / Or the beauty that's inside." —Alicia Keys

16. "Look down at your body / Whisper / There is no home like you." — Rupi Kaur

17. "Here's to the women / That had the strength / To lift the roots / From underneath them and / Plant their wounded hearts / Facing a new light." —Wattney

18. "Focusing on taking care / Of yourself and doing / The best you can, / Versus judging yourself, / Is how you take your / Power back." —Lalah Delia

19. "Here's to the empaths. / To the emotional artists. / To the ones whose outlet / Is simply feeling. / You are braver / Than you know." —Christopher Poindexter

20. "And now it is time to put yourself first. / Let go of all the bad times. / Switch off the negativity. / Focus on your goals. / Reach for the moon. / Do whatever pleases you, / You are the master of your own destiny." —Unknown

