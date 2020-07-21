Who Is Esther Salas? New Details On Federal Judge Investigating Jeffrey Epstein's Ties To Deutsche Bank Whose Son Was Tragically Murdered

Her husband was also injured in the brutal attack.

Late last week, Esther Salas was a judge assigned to oversee a federal lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors. These investors were bringing a lawsuit against the former banking giant in the handling of financial matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Four days later, her husband was critically wounded and her son was shot dead in what many are describing as a hit. Could it be that someone else connected to the Epstein case is trying to send a message? Or is there something more sinister and unrelated at play?

Who is Esther Salas, the federal judge tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case?

According to a press release put out by the plaintiff's attorneys in the class-action lawsuit, the official name of the case that Salas is overseeing is called Karimi v. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft et al. It was officially filed on July 15, 2020. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, who represent the plaintiffs, make clear this is a rather complicated lawsuit but in a nutshell, the crux of the claim involves improper behavior by "high-risk" customers, including Jeffrey Epstein. As a result of this improper behavior by Epstein and others, Deutsche Bank lost money, which meant that its investors lost money. However, rather than disclose these losses, Deutsche Bank falsified documents to show that they were, incorrectly, turning a profit.

Salas previously served on another high-profile case.

Prior to this infamous federal case, Judge Esther Salas — who was previously a magistrate judge, and who was appointed to her position in 2015 by President Barack Obama — sat on the bench for another high-profile federal case: the one involving Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice. The Giudice case, which also involved financial fraud (though on a far smaller and less devastating scale), resulted in Salas allowing the Giudices to serve their sentences consecutively so they could raise their children. However, upon the completion of his 41-month prison sentence, Joe Giudice was deported.

Salas' husband, Mark Anderl, is a high-profile criminal defense attorney in New Jersey.

Esther Salas' husband, Mark Anderl, is one-half of the criminal defense attorney team known as Anderl and Oakley. The pair of lawyers, who have two offices in New Jersey, are specializing in criminal and federal defense law. They also handle municipal cases, DWIs, and criminal expungement cases.

Salas' husband was shot, and their son was killed.

Early yesterday morning, someone posing as a FedEx delivery truck driver came to Esther Salas' home that she shared with her husband and 20-year-old son, Daniel. When Daniel answered the door, he was shot through the heart and killed instantly. Anderl was also shot but as of this writing, is in "stable" condition. Salas, who was in the basement at the time of the shooting, was unharmed.

A men's rights advocate named Roy Den Hollander was initially named as a suspect in the case.

One of the earliest suspects in the case was a man by the name of Roy Den Hollander, who is a "men's rights advocate." According to his website, he is an "anti-feminist." He frequently brought cases against federal judges to try to get "ladies' nights" at bars and nightclubs banned on the grounds that they're unconstitutional. What's more, he had a case pending before Salas: a challenge to the men-only draft in the United States. According to Hollander's client, Selective Service registration should be applied equally to both men and women — but making it illegal for women while making it a requirement for men is unconstitutional.

Did Den Hollander die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound?

According to one report, the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just two hours after the crime against Salas was committed. However, as of this writing, the FBI in Newark, and the U.S. Marshalls, have both announced that they are still requesting that people with any information about the shooting should call them and submit their tips. We will keep you posted on any developments.

U.S. Marshals along with state and local authorities are working with the @FBINewark to locate the gunman that shot U.S. District Judge Esther Salas' husband and son. https://t.co/QXaDZkIOWI — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) July 20, 2020

Our thoughts are with Judge Esther Salas and her family during this difficult time.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.