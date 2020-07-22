6-Year-Old Boy Hailed As Hero After Saving Sister From Dog Attack

His hero's story is making its way around the globe.

Bridger Walker is braver than most adults you know at the age of 6.

On July 9th in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Bridger’s little sister was being charged by a dog. Bridger reportedly stepped in between the dog and his sister, taking her hand and rushing her to safety. The dog attacked Bridger, resulting in 90 stitches in his face.

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Bridger later said in a heartbreaking confession.

On Instagram, Nikki Walker, the children’s aunt, has been covering the story with photos of the siblings and follow up stories.

In earlier posts from last week, Nikki revealed that Bridger was in great hands with a wonderful plastic surgeon in the hospital and is now back at home resting with his family. She also revealed that this incident has created a closer bond with the dog’s owners as they have “no resentment toward them at all, and — if anything — there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident.”

In her original Instagram post, she tagged several of the actors from the Avengers movie franchise to recognize this little hero. Several of the actors have replied, including video messages from both Robert Downey Jr (who plays Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America).

There has also been an outpouring of fanart from strangers who heard of Bridger’s bravery where they have illustrated him as the superhero he is, as well as poetry and songs were written in his honor.

Nikki also detailed on her Instagram that Bridger loves science, especially geology, and asked for people around the world to send in pictures of their rocks so that he can look at them and have something to check out while he heals.

The family asked in lieu of donations to a GoFundMe, that people donated to Mission 22 (an organization helping veterans struggle with PTSD), Operation Underground Railroad (helping rescue children from sex trafficking), and the Wounded Warrior Project (another group helping facilitate immediate aid for veterans).

Bridger reminds us that no matter how small we can be a superhero. Bridger, we wish you a speedy recovery and you enjoy all the rock pictures and heroes support!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a writer covering spirituality, mental health, and interpersonal relationships.