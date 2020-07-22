6-Year-Old Boy Hailed As Hero After Saving Sister From Dog Attack

His hero's story is making its way around the globe.

Bridger Walker is braver than most adults you know at the age of 6.

On July 9th in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Bridger’s little sister was being charged by a dog. Bridger reportedly stepped in between the dog and his sister, taking her hand and rushing her to safety. The dog attacked Bridger, resulting in 90 stitches in his face.

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Bridger later said in a heartbreaking confession. 

On Instagram, Nikki Walker, the children’s aunt, has been covering the story with photos of the siblings and follow up stories.

 

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on Jul 12, 2020 at 8:53am PDT

In earlier posts from last week, Nikki revealed that Bridger was in great hands with a wonderful plastic surgeon in the hospital and is now back at home resting with his family. She also revealed that this incident has created a closer bond with the dog’s owners as they have “no resentment toward them at all, and — if anything — there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident.” 

In her original Instagram post, she tagged several of the actors from the Avengers movie franchise to recognize this little hero. Several of the actors have replied, including video messages from both Robert Downey Jr (who plays Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Captain America).

There has also been an outpouring of fanart from strangers who heard of Bridger’s bravery where they have illustrated him as the superhero he is, as well as poetry and songs were written in his honor. 

Nikki also detailed on her Instagram that Bridger loves science, especially geology, and asked for people around the world to send in pictures of their rocks so that he can look at them and have something to check out while he heals. 

The family asked in lieu of donations to a GoFundMe, that people donated to Mission 22 (an organization helping veterans struggle with PTSD), Operation Underground Railroad (helping rescue children from sex trafficking), and the Wounded Warrior Project (another group helping facilitate immediate aid for veterans). 

When I initially posted a week ago, I never would have anticipated the response we‘ve received. I, honestly, expected—at best—a signed postcard from one of the Avengers. And, well, here we are. We’ve received tens of thousands of messages and are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love Bridger has received. Although we haven’t had the time or manpower to respond to every post or video, please, know that we are seeing them. If there are words adequate enough to express our gratitude, I do not know them. Thank you for the words of encouragement. Thank you for the rock pictures. Thank you for the artwork and songs. Thank you for honoring Bridger by donating to @mission_22, @ourrescue, and @wwp. We look forward to sharing with you some of those things that have made Bridger smile this week. In the future we also hope to share some of the words and stories you have shared with us to strengthen and uplift our family. We have all been touched by the power of one story and hope you can continue to make a difference in your communities and to have a positive impact as you love and serve those around you. Credit for photos in order that they appear: @angelofrance @bosslogic @alicecurley

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on Jul 19, 2020 at 7:57pm PDT

Bridger reminds us that no matter how small we can be a superhero. Bridger, we wish you a speedy recovery and you enjoy all the rock pictures and heroes support! 

Tea Jones is a writer covering spirituality, mental health, and interpersonal relationships. 

