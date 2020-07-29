50 Sad Relationship Quotes For When You're Feeling Heartbroken

Feel your feelings.

Relationships can be incredible but also heartbreaking when they come to an end. Love is a universal feeling, but so is sadness, and sad relationship quotes can help you put into words the heartbreak that you're feeling.

When you are in a relationship, it could feel magical, and like you are on top of the world. When that relationship ends, it feels like the lowest of the lows. It may make you feel like your heart has literally split into two pieces and you will never get over it. It feels like the end of the world and all you want to do is cry.

However, you will get past this feeling of sadness. You are strong enough to overcome heartbreak. You deserve love and will find love again.

Although you may feel sad over your past relationship, it is important to learn from it and move forward. That person was in your life for a reason.

Sad relationship quotes can help you deal with your heartbreak.

Right now, you may be struggling to find ways to mend your broken heart. It may be hard for you to get out of bed or you may be crying more than usual.

Just like listening to sad music after a breakup, connecting with sad relationship quotes can help you put into words what you're feeling and help you move forward.

Trust me, this feeling will pass. Until then, feel your feelings. Don’t try to ignore what you are feeling because then it will all become bottled up.

If your relationship just came to a close, you may feel like you can never trust anyone ever again and you could want to push people away. Although, you should continue to trust people because the right person for you will take care of your heart.

It may be difficult for you to hear this if your heartbreak is fresh, but you will find your person. Someone is out there for you and they are waiting to make you happy and give you love.

1. "We are afraid to care too much, for fear that the other person does not care at all." — Eleanor Roosevelt

2. "A deadness occurs in relationships when people are no longer willing to tell each other how they really feel." — Shakti Gawain

3. "Almost all of our sorrows spring out of our relations with other people." — Arthur Schopenhauer

4. "Relationships fail because people take their own insecurities and try and twist them into their partner's flaws." — Baylor Barbee

5. “Pleasure of love lasts but a moment. Pain of love lasts a lifetime.” — Bette Davis

6. “The heart will break, but broken live on.” — Lord Byron

7. “It is strange how often a heart must be broken before the years can make it wise.” — Sara Teasdale

8. “Only time can heal your broken heart. Just as only time can heal his broken arms and legs.” — Miss Piggy

9. “Perhaps someday I’ll crawl back home, beaten, defeated. But not as long as I can make stories out of my heartbreak, beauty out of sorrow.” — Sylvia Plath

10. “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.” — Marilyn Monroe

11. “The cure for a broken heart is simple, my lady. A hot bath and a good night’s sleep." — Margaret George

12. “Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable.” — Tin Man

13. “The saddest thing about love is that not only that it cannot last forever, but that heartbreak is soon forgotten.” — William Faulkner

14. “I’d rather have a broken arm than a broken heart.” — Christie Brinkley

15. “It’s hard asking someone with a broken heart to fall in love again." — Eric Kripke

16. "A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along.” — J.S.B. Morse

17. “Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities.” — Patti Roberts

18. “Sharp are the arrows of a broken heart.” — Cassandra Clare

19. "Relationships are like glass. Sometimes it’s better to leave them broken than try to hurt yourself putting it back together." — Unknown

20. "It is sad not to love, but it is much sadder not to be able to love." — Miguel de Unamuno

21. “Some people are going to leave, but that’s not the end of your story. That’s the end of their part in your story.” ― Faraaz Kazi

22. “It’s amazing how someone can break your heart and you can still love them with all the little pieces.” — Ella Harper

23. "There is one pain, I often feel, which you will never know. It’s caused by the absence of you." — Ashleigh Brilliant

24. “You can close your eyes to things you don’t want to see, but you can’t close your heart to things you don’t want to feel.” — Johnny Depp

25. “I wonder if I could take back every ‘I love you’ ever said to you, would I do it?” ― Faraaz Kazi

26. "Part of me aches at the thought of her being so close yet so untouchable." — Nicholas Sparks

27. “Love never dies a natural death. It dies because we don’t know how to replenish its source. It dies of blindness and errors and betrayals. It dies of illness and wounds; it dies of weariness, of withering, of tarnishing.” — Anais Nin

28. “The walls we build around us to keep sadness out also keeps out the joy.” — Jim Rohn

29. “There is a time for departure, even when there’s no certain place to go.” ― Tennessee Williams

30. “You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.” ― Henny Youngman

31. "You meet everyone twice in this life, when they come and when they go." — C.C Aurel

32. "Just let me keep the last piece of my heart before you tear it all apart." — Lykke Li

33. "Nothing is worse than when someone who’s supposed to love you just leaves." — Ava Dellaira

34. "Tears come from the heart and not from the brain." — Leonardo da Vinci

35. "It hurts to leave a light on for nobody." — Graham Foust

36. "It’s sad when someone you know becomes someone you knew." — Henry Rollins

37. "First, accept sadness. Realize that without losing, winning isn’t so great." — Alyssa Milano

38. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” — Dr. Seuss

39. “Tears are words that need to be written.” — Paulo Coelho

40. “This time I wouldn’t forget him, because I couldn’t ever forgive him—for breaking my heart twice.” — James Patterson

41. “I’ve been heartbroken. I’ve broken hearts. That’s part of life, and it’s part of figuring out who you are so you can find the right partner.” — Heidi Klum

42. “There are many ways of breaking a heart. Stories were full of hearts broken by love, but what really broke a heart was taking away its dream — whatever that dream might be.” — Pearl S. Buck

43. “One day you’re going to remember me and how much I loved you…then you’re gonna hate yourself for letting me go.” — Aubrey Drake Graham

44. “Don’t cry when the sun is gone, because the tears won’t let you see the stars." — Violeta Parra

45. “Sometimes it takes a heartbreak to shake us awake and help us see we are worth so much more than we’re settling for.” — Mandy Hale

46. “I’d rather love a million times and have my heart broken every time, than hold a permanently empty heart forever.” — H.C. Paye

47. “When you are standing in [a] forest of sorrow, you cannot imagine that you could ever find your way to a better place. But if someone can assure you that they themselves have stood in that same place, and now have moved on, sometimes this will bring hope.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

48. “A broken heart bleeds tears." — Steve Maraboli

49. “The shattering of a heart when being broken is the loudest quiet ever.” — Carroll Bryant

50. “Love is the most beautiful of dreams and the worst of nightmares.” — Aman Jassal

