If You Refuse To Wear A Mask, You Don't Care About The Lives Around You

Wearing a mask means saving lives.

By Hannah Hartman

When the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged a few months ago, no one thought that something as simple as following health guidelines would be so highly politicized.

However, with more and more recommendations and rules coming out each day, the drama is only increasing.

It’s no secret that, recently, Facebook has been filled with meaningless fights, but the news continues to report that people are only becoming less compliant with the doctor-recommended guidelines and rules.

While it’s been proven that masks are perfectly safe to wear in public, there are still people who refuse to, using a lack of personal liberty as their reasoning.

But do you know what would really take away someone’s freedom and liberty? Dying because they interacted with someone who refused to wear a mask during a trip to the grocery store.

When someone refuses to wear a mask, social distance, or obey health guidelines, they are stating that they don’t care about the lives around them.

Complying with simple rules is not a hard task. Parents who choose to not wear masks or to not have their kids wear them are teaching their children that it is okay to be selfish and that you don’t have to follow guidelines, even when they are set by professionals.

Some argue that wearing a mask doesn’t have any effect on the spread of the disease. This is part of the reason why the virus continues to spread.

Wearing a mask is not to prevent you from getting the virus. However, it will prevent you from spreading the disease to someone else.

The main reason behind the spread of the virus is through droplets.

Although a mask won’t prevent you from breathing on another person, it will prevent the droplets from your mouth from reaching the air when they are stopped by the mask. This prevents others from inhaling them.

In many cases, a patient was completely asymptomatic, but resulted in testing positive for COVID.

It’s now even more important than ever to ensure that you are doing all you can to not spread the virus. Even if you feel fine, you could still be passing the virus to those around you.

No one ever said that wearing a mask is a fool-proof way to prevent yourself from getting the virus. But wearing one can help prove to society that you care about others enough to participate and wear one.

If you choose to be ignorant and not follow the guidelines, you are setting a bad example.

Worst case scenario, you could kill someone, so do the easy thing and simply wear a mask.

Hannah Hartman is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, mental health, and self-care. For more of her health and wellness content, visit her author profile on Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.