'Freedom Cafe' Tweet Perfectly Challenges People Who Won't Wear Masks

Welcome to the Freedom Cafe where rules do not apply.

We have graduated to using satire to work through the stress and chaos of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions of today.

Everyone is tired of being told what we should and shouldn't do or can and cannot do, and this has caused some debate concerning the use of masks while in public.

Even though they are ever so important, people don't want to wear masks despite it being a common courtesy for those around us.

Restaurants and stores are telling people that they must wear masks if they want to enter the establishment. Of course, why would we want to comply when it's an inconvenience for us?

So, instead of just pulling up our big girl and big boy pants, we throw hissy fits and demand that we are those that are a part of the mask-less society and we will not conform.

It's like we are toddlers once again wanting to do everything but what we are told to do. Feeling defiant yet?

The government is putting us all in timeout so that we have to think about our actions. But people are defying the government in the name of freedom. If we would all actually do what we should, then maybe we would have all our freedoms back sooner rather than later.

Twitter user Libby Jones posted on Twitter about the "Freedom Cafe" where everyone can do whatever they want, screw the consequences, and throw them out the window.

She brings to light the absolute craziest things that are going on right now and she says them in such a way that sounds absurd but it's really happening. That's the scary part.

It's bad when you really have to think about if something is actually satire or if it is real. This series of Twitter challenges shows where we are actually at in society.

Welcome to the Freedom Cafe.

The original post Jones made on Twitter starts off the chaos of the Twitter coronavirus challenges that follow in sequence to this post.

Welcome to the Freedom Cafe! We trust you to make your own choices if you want to wear a face mask. And, in the same spirit of individual liberty, we allow our staff to make their own choices about the safety procedures they prefer to follow as they prepare and serve your food. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Whew, this doesn't seem to bad, so why is this Twitter thread causing such an uproar?

Oh yeah, it's because of the following posts.

The next post starts to tell us all the things restaurants do that we take for granted as customers.

We encourage employees to wash their hands after using the bathroom, but understand that some people may be allergic to certain soaps or may simply prefer not to wash their hands. It is not our place to tell them what to do. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

OK, gross, but did workers really wash their hands before corona-chaos? I bet not.

Then let's see. Properly cooked food? Nah I like salmonella poisoning.

We understand that you may be used to chicken that has been cooked to 165 degrees. We do have to respect that some of our cooks may have seen a meme or a YouTube video saying that 100 degrees is sufficient, and we do not want to encroach on their beliefs. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

It was said on YouTube, so it must be true, right? No...

And have you ever heard of cross-contamination?

Some of our cooks may prefer to use the same utensils for multiple ingredients, including ingredients some customers are allergic to. That is a cook’s right to do so. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Why not mix salmonella chicken with my salad, fruit, or fries? Oh, it just adds flavor and depth right?

And if we go this far, might as well let the workers who may or probably didn't wash their hands touch your cooked food before they serve it.

Some servers may wish to touch your food as they serve it. There is no reason that a healthy person with clean hands can’t touch your food. We will take their word for it that they are healthy and clean. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Because everyone tells the truth about having washed their hands the right amount of time and with soap. Gosh, what an idea, using the soap I tell you is revolutionary.

Water temperature and detergent are highly personal choices, and we allow our dishwashing team to decide how they’d prefer to wash the silverware you will put in your mouth. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Because why would we use hot water to kill germs? Novel idea, I tell you, but we have to give the dishwashers hands the right to be picky about the temperature of their water. Can't be too hot or too cold for their little hands now. Would hate to start a riot...

But, of course, what danger could these few liberties cause, because who wants to follow directions for the safety of others?"

Some of you may get sick, but almost everyone survives food poisoning. We think you’ll agree that it’s a small price to pay for the sweet freedom of no one ever being told what to do - and especially not for the silly reason of keeping strangers healthy. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Such a horrible thing to ask people to keep themselves covered for the health of others. So, let's be toddlers about it cause that's the adult thing to do.

Responses to this series of sarcastic Freedom Cafe challenges

Some of the responses to this Twitter thread are almost as hysterical as what Jones said. They also add on to the corona-chaos that takes away everything that makes sense in the world because of defiance.

Don't forget to unplug your seatbelt as it provides a direct link from your car to the Soros-Gates spy satellites. pic.twitter.com/dKzJdWhKgz — Wear A Mask Or Die (@SaucePolicy) July 2, 2020

Someone responded to Jones's Twitter thread saying, "Excellent. On my way to your establishment, I plan to drive on the left side of the road. Only sheep drive on the right side. Driving on the right side of the road has nothing to do with safety. It's all about the government wanting to control us," and "Don't forget to unplug your seatbelt as it provides a direct link from your car to the Soros-Gates spy satellites."

Because if we are going to go for it, we might as well go as far as we can possibly go. Nothing makes sense anymore.

The human saliva you may have added to your entree is 100% natural and is merely our way of keeping your order moist — Pere (Antifa) Ubu (@PereUbu7) July 2, 2020

And just because why else? Another person responded, "The human saliva you may have added to your entree is 100% natural and is merely our way of keeping your order moist."

Oh, that's how we have moist cakes and juicy burgers.

But in other words, we are losing our sense of civility in the name of good ole freedom.

I’m actually good with that. Been going to deer camp in Michigan for 40 of my 50 years. Every year we gotta dust the mouse turds off the grill, pee outside, not shower for days and share liquor bottles. And I’ve eaten in craphole restaurants far worse than yours. Freedom — Mark Devereaux (@markdevereaux22) July 2, 2020

Mark Devereaux wrote, "I’m actually good with that. Been going to deer camp in Michigan for 40 of my 50 years. Every year we gotta dust the mouse turds off the grill, pee outside, not shower for days and share liquor bottles. And I’ve eaten in craphole restaurants far worse than yours. Freedom."

Let's start living where we eat in filth cause we don't get sick ever just because we have freedom.

And of course, if you don't think this is all sarcastic, you need to check yourself and really lighten up.

Yes! pic.twitter.com/8LYDMDm6lM — Elissa Greene wash your hands (@Far_fromNormal1) July 2, 2020

Satire detection is not their strong suit, to put it mildly.



They were nodding along to Colbert for the longest time. — Larissa Fieldman @ (@MineLilLight) July 2, 2020

These last two posted to the thread, "The fact that some think this is real, and not satire, just goes to show the intelligence level of the anti-maskers," and "Satire detection is not their strong suit, to put in mildly. They were nodding along to Colbert for the longest time."

Just remember, when sarcasm comes out, it usually means we have all lost our sanity and are trying not to cry. This corona-chaos is going too far because people believe these things to be true actually.

Depending on what state you live in (and also what county within that state) - we might be located in your very neighborhood! — Libby (@libbyjones715) July 1, 2020

Mike Higgins asked Jones, "Where's your super spreader cafe located?"

She replied, "Depending on what state you live in (and also what county within that state) — we might be located in your very neighborhood!"

So, we all have a Freedom Cafe in our towns and we all know those who refuse to work together for a common goal, to get rid of COVID-19.

The moral of this Twitter thread is to bring to light the craziness of what a lot of people are doing in the name of freedom. Maybe if we all worked together, we would actually get our freedoms back because we will have exterminated the virus.

