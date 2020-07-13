Who Is Washington Redskins Owner? Meet Dan Snyder — As Team Changes Their Name

He may not be loving the team's big announcement.

It's finally happening: 87 years after the organization was formed, the Washington Redskins are officially changing their team's name and mascot, but there's one person who may not be thrilled this is happening, and that's the team's owner, Dan Snyder.

In the past, Snyder has been against changing the name, even after increasing pressure from fans who believe that the name is racist towards Native Americans.

Who is Dan Snyder? Here's what you need to know about the Washington Redskins owner.

The team announced their name is changing on Monday.

In a statement issued via the Washington Redskins' Twitter account, the team shared that they're retiring the name and their logo after conducting a review of the organization. So far, they haven't announced what the new name will be, but this announcement came at long last, after fans have demanded a change for years.

Snyder has issued a statement on the change.

In a separate statement also issued through the Redskins' Twitter, Snyder said, "This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.

Snyder has previously said that they would "never" change the name of the Washington Redskins.

Snyder, a lifelong fan of the Redskins, has always been adamant that he would never agree to changing the team's name, as he said in an interview in 2013.

"We will never change the name of the team," Snyder said at the time. "As a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it's all about and what it means, so we feel pretty fortunate to be just working on next season. We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

Sounds like he's now going back on his word.

Snyder's decision may have been made thanks to financial pressure from FedEx.

Though there have been rumblings about a name change for years, in June, FedEx issued a statement revealing that they'd requested that the Redskins change their names after they received letters from more than 87 investors and shareholders worth $620 billion asking the company to cut ties with the organization unless they were willing to change their name. Given that the Redskins play at FedEx Field, this meant that the pressure was on for Snyder to do something about the name — and it looks like it worked.

Who is Dan Snyder? He's a former CEO who now works in broadcasting.

Snyder founded his own company, Snyder Communications, making him the youngest CEO on the New York Stock Exchange at the time. He later sold the company for $2.3 billion and now, according to his bio on the Redskins' official website, aside from his work with the team, he dedicates himself to philanthropy and is now a Managing Member of the board of Red Zebra Broadcasting, a company that operates radio stations in the Washingtonm DC area that he also founded, among other business ventures.

He is married to Tanya Snyder, a former model.

Snyder's wife, Tanya, frequently joins him in his philanthropy, and has been honored for her work with the American Cancer Society. In the past, she has also worked as a model and in business as a clothing representative. She and Snyder have three children.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.