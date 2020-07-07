Chrissy Teigen Slams IG Troll Who Claimed She ‘Dropped 50 Pounds Or Has Cancer’

The queen of clapbacks did not hold back.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, is known for her cheeky and sarcastic comebacks on social media, and totally isn’t afraid to speak her mind when it comes to internet trolls’ unsolicited opinions. After posting a video of herself on Instagram describing her skincare routine and the products she swears by, she was met with a rude and completely uncalled for comment by one of her followers.

“Ok...this isn’t her or some app that changed her face,” the comment began.

“I had to look back and forth like 4 times...either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer…this isn’t right.”

Chrissy originally responded to the comment by saying, “What would you prefer?”

Surprisingly, the initial “dropped 50 lbs or has cancer” comment racked up over 350 likes from fellow Instagram users who apparently felt the same way, and while many came to Chrissy’s defense, the internet troll continued to defend herself. “Apologies for the lack of [sic] tact fullness...should have thought ahead. But, why did i have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you. Is it an app? It’s not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different...you’re unrecognizable.”

Not one to back down from rude social media users, the former Sports Illustrated model addressed the comment directly.

"Why are you carrying on with this??" she started. "Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank god.”

Fans chimed in to support Teigen, with one writing, “Unrecognizable is a bit dramatic,” while another Instagram user channeled her inner Chrissy and quipped, “She looks like herself? Go crawl back under the rock you came out from underneath of please.”

It looks like it’s safe to say that Teigen’s fans definitely have her back and support her no matter what!

Not so surprisingly, this isn’t the first time in recent days that Chrissy has made headlines for her sassy social media comebacks.

On July 5, the Chrissy’s Court star retweeted a pic of Fox News host Jeanine Pirro posing outdoors while wearing a mask with the comment, “Jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone.”

jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020

An eagle-eyed social media user noticed Jeanine’s phone on the table in front of her, which had an older picture of Chrissy in a towel posing in front of the mirror on it, and sent it to the mother of two. The retweet garnered over 260K likes, and of course, Teigen also posted it on Instagram, where she captioned the series of photos, “I can’t stop laughing. Best day ever. Swipe!”

If there’s one thing we can always count on Chrissy Teigen for, it’s definitely her quick-witted comebacks and ability to remain authentic and relatable, all while standing her ground and not putting up with those pesky internet trolls who spend their free time lurking in the comments section.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers entertainment and celebrity news.