What Is A Fever Dream?

It's not just high body temperature.

It can be scary to dream of having a fever or dream that you have a fever in a nightmare.

Whatever the reason for your fever dream, they are to be taken with seriousness.

No one wants to be sick with a fever or feel like they have no control over their body

Unfortunately, that’s the reality of fever dreams.

What is the meaning of a fever dream?

Fever in a dream can mean that you are holding onto anger or are feeling lonely.

Fever in a dream can be really unsettling.

Fever dreams mostly occur when you are sick with a fever in the conscious world.

As a result of irregular body temperature, brain function is not the same.

That being said, the dreams you have while being sick might be more bizarre and frightening than most.

You may dream about being on fire or see large creatures that are trying to hurt you.

Any time your body temperature is high, you could experience fever dreams.

There is also a chance that dreaming about fever is revealing a spiritual meaning.

When do fever dreams occur?

These dreams are going to occur if, at any point, your body temperature is higher than normal.

That’s why they’re usually had by anyone who is sick.

Normal body temperature is anywhere between 97° and 99°, and you’re considered to have a fever if it’s anything higher than 2 degrees above your normal temperature.

You may experience fever in a dream if your body is fighting a viral or bacterial infection, heat exhaustion, certain inflammatory conditions, medicines, an immunization, or a tumor.

More recently, COVID-19 has been linked to high fevers and some patients have reported these fever dreams.

When you’re sick, it’s likely that you will experience restless sleep and vivid dreams.

However, fever dreams can occur without sickness in real life.

They will just be triggered by an abnormal rise in body temperature that may come about from sleep.

What is the spiritual meaning of a fever?

According to Awakening State, fever represents emotions that burn you.

It usually “takes the form of intense fury, indignation, despair, or anxiety.”

Are you feeling overwhelmed in a certain aspect of your life?

Do you have anger and resentment towards someone or something?

Take a close look at what’s stressing you out in the conscious world and explore how it may be expressing itself in the unconscious world.

Maybe you are neglecting to take care of yourself and are too focused on the needs of others.

This might be a sign to give yourself the attention you deserve.

Generally, a fever is accompanied by chills or shivering.

If this is the content of your dream, you may feel accused or threatened.

Do you feel a lack of love in your life?

Are you in danger? Where is the tension coming from?

This coldness “symbolizes loneliness, suffering, terror, or the dark side of things.”

You should reconsider the negativity that surrounds you.

If you’re feeling alone, reach out to others for help — there’s no shame in doing so.

What does it feel like to have a fever dream?

In a 2016 study, 94% of participants who experienced fever dreams described them as negative.

That being said, you probably won’t get good vibes from a fever dream.

They have been described to be “emotionally intense, troubling, strange, or scary.”

Some cases have involved the physical feeling of being overheated and weak, whereas others included frightening appearances of creatures.

There is no set occurrence in every fever dream since everyone’s subconscious is different.

Regardless, they are typically negatively toned and bizarre.

Fever dreams have also created hallucinations that can feel like lucid dreaming.

Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, discussed his hallucinations during his illness with COVID-19.

“‘I had hallucinations — I was seeing pop,’ Chris said.

‘You came to me in a dream; you had on a very interesting ballet outfit, and you were dancing in the dream and you were waving a wand.’”

Similar to the effects of lucid dreaming, Cuomo was able to recall the events of his hallucinations.

Why do fever dreams happen?

While there are many theories as to why these negative dreams present themselves, there is no concrete evidence to support them.

The biggest theory is that high body temperature disrupts the brain’s normal cognitive function.

As a result of the disruption, fever dreams are more bizarre than most.

It is also believed that these dreams occur during the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep due to their vividness.

Health interviewed Dr. Beth Malow who explained that “‘we don’t regulate our body temperature during REM sleep as well as we do during other stages of sleep, and temperature can swing out of control.’”

Since your body is trying to fight hard against the high temperature, it can lead to disturbing dreams.

How can you prevent fever dreams?

Obviously, if you’re sick with a fever there’s not much you can do to prevent your subconscious at night.

Nonetheless, any attempt to regulate your body temperature will be helpful.

What should you do when you have fever in a dream?

Get plenty of rest, drinking lots of fluids, taking fever-reducing medicines, eating foods that are easy to digest, and bathing in lukewarm water.

It’s important to remember that these dreams won’t last forever and over time you will become healthy again.

If by chance you are not sick in your everyday life, it’s possible that there is a deeper emotional meaning to having a fever in your dream.

It’s clear that there are many reasons and meanings behind fever dreams.

When you’re actually sick with a fever and experience unsettling dreams, find comfort in the fact that you’re not alone in having them.

Many people who are ill will experience these at some point in their life.

It can be helpful to share your dreams with others as it will reduce the impact it has and take away its power in frightening you.

Once your body temperature regulates, the bizarre dreams will go away.

If however, you believe there’s a spiritual meaning to dreaming of having a fever, you might need to make a change within your life.

Remove anyone who could be influencing feelings of loneliness, anger, or anxiety.

Be confident in your ability to put yourself first.

Only then will you be able to rid yourself of these fever dreams.

