30 'Forgive Me' Quotes That'll Help You Make Amends After Making A Mistake

We all make mistakes.

We all make mistakes no matter how hard we might try to do the right thing — that’s what makes us human.

It’s not easy to know that you’ve hurt someone with your words or actions. Nonetheless, it’s part of life.

Once you’ve recognized your wrongdoing, you must do your best to make amends. In some cases, finding the right forgiveness quotes to say sorry is the hardest part.

It’s possible that your mistake was enough for someone to contemplate removing you from their life.

However, it’s human nature to fix things when they’re broken. We don’t like it when there are unsolved problems around us.

So what do you do when the person you’re trying to apologize to doesn’t want to hear it? How important is this friendship/relationship to you?

If it’s something that you truly want to resolve, you might need to put in some work.

Although sometimes we expect to be forgiven on the spot, that’s not usually how it goes. It can take time and effort to get things back to where they were.

After you accept that the situation won’t be fixed in a day, you can decide upon the right things to say to the person.

No one will be able to give you the exact way to be forgiven but there are some general statements that will ease the impact of your mistake.

Here are 30 ‘forgive me’ quotes that’ll be sure to get you back on someone’s good side after you’ve made a mistake.

Best 'Forgive Me' Quotes

1. “I overlooked your happiness in an attempt to make myself happy, only to realize that my happiness lies in yours. I am sorry, please forgive me.” — Unknown

2. “Never forget the nine most important words of any family: I love you. You are beautiful. Please forgive me.” — H. Jackson Brown Jr.

3. “How do I say the words, ‘I’m sorry’ when I know that words are not enough? And how can I ask you to forgive me when I know I can’t forgive myself?” — Unknown

4. “I have made terrible mistakes that have hurt the people that I cared about the most, and I am terribly sorry. I am deeply ashamed of my terrible judgment and my actions.” — Anthony Weiner

5. “The homepage of our relationship cannot be currently displayed because of a server error. Can we please click on the refresh button and start over again? I am sorry.” — Unknown

6. “With a bruised heart and a deflated ego, with a sad soul and a head hung low. I apologize to you unconditionally.” — Unknown

7. “I have more issues than I could possibly count. And on my worst days, I’ll go from happy to sad in seconds. I won’t always like myself, and sometimes I’ll even assume you don’t like me either. I’ll push you away and I might even drive you insane. But I promise you this, nobody could ever even think about loving you as much as I do.” — a.n.b Author

8. “If there is a god, or hundreds of them, I hope they will forgive me for the harm I may have inflicted on you by telling you exactly what happened.” ― Carlos Ruiz Zafón

9. “I’m not perfect, I make mistakes, I hurt people. But when I say sorry, I mean it.” — Unknown

10. “I trust fate and I believe in love, which is why I know you’ll accept my apology. I’m sorry.” — Unknown

11. “I felt ashamed for what I had done. I don’t have any excuses. I did what I did. I take full responsibility for myself and my actions. I wouldn’t pawn this off on anybody. I’m sorry it happened and I hurt people.” — Louie Anderson

12. “I love you and I always will and I am sorry. What a useless word.” — Ernest Hemingway

13. “No matter what happens, you remain my number one. Could you please forgive me for what I have done?” — Unknown

14. “Take your time. Don’t worry. I’ll wait forever, if that is what it’ll take for you to forgive me. I love you.” — Unknown

15. “Forgive my indifference; I'd rather be distant than devastated.” — Ahmed Mostafa

16. “Proper apologies have three parts: 1) What I did was wrong. 2) I feel bad that I hurt you. 3) How do I make this better?” — Randy Pausch

17. “It is never too late to make things right.” — Unknown

18. “When a person tells you that you hurt them, you don’t get to decide that you didn’t.” — Louis C.K.

19. “Sorry means you leave yourself open, to embrace or to ridicule or to revenge. Sorry is a question that begs forgiveness, because the metronome of a good heart won’t settle until things are set right and true. Sorry doesn’t take things back, but it pushes things forward. It bridges the gap. Sorry is a sacrament. It’s an offering. A gift.” — Craig Silvey

20. “There are some experiences in life they haven’t invented the right words for.” — Lisa Kleypas

21. “Forgiveness is the key to action and freedom.” — Hannah Arendt

22. “Love forgives and keeps no records of wrongs.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

23. “Saying ‘I’m sorry’ is saying ‘I love you’ with a wounded heart in one hand and your smothered pride in the other.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

24. “I’m sorry to say so but, sadly it’s true that bang-ups and hang-ups can happen to you.” — Dr. Seuss

25. “Never forget that when connections get destroyed by means of bad communication, it's good communication that resolves them. Don't be shy to say "I am sorry" and "please forgive me". That's good communication!” ― Israelmore Ayivor

26. “Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

27. “Mistakes are always forgivable, if one has the courage to admit them.” — Bruce Lee

28. “The first to apologize is the bravest. The first to forgive is the strongest. The first to forget is the happiest.” — Unknown

29. “Holding a grudge doesn’t make you strong; it makes you bitter. Forgiving doesn’t make you weak; it sets you free.” — Dave Willis

30. “The reality is people mess up, don’t let one mistake ruin a beautiful thing.” — Unknown

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.