Who Is Joy Reid's Husband? Meet Jason Reid, Documentary Film Editor

Joy Reid is poised to be one of the most powerful Black women in cable news today. According to recent reports, she's set to take over the 7:00 p.m. time-slot on MSNBC — a spot that was previously filled by Chris Matthews, who left abruptly after he allegedly made "inappropriate comments" — making her the first Black female to anchor a prime-time news show.

So in light of her recent success, we decided to take a look at her family life — specifically, at her husband, who is also in the entertainment industry.

Who is Joy Reid's husband, Jason Reid?

He was a senior documentarian for the Discovery Channel.

According to his LinkedIn page, Reid served as a senior documentarian for the Discovery Channel from 1999 until 2011. Amongst his achievements: he edited the first promotional video for Toddlers & Tiaras in the Latin American television market, he branded the Animal Planet for the Latin American market, and he trained other editors on documentary equipment!

He also briefly worked as a freelance editor for NBC.

Also according to his LinkedIn, Reid was a freelance editor NBC for a period of time. It's unclear if he ever worked on any of his wife's shows. What is clear, however, is that he was only there for a year, from 2012 until 2013.

He co-founded a production company with his famous wife.

In 2005, the Reids co-founded a production company called the ImageLab Media Group. According to the company's website, ImageLab has had some high-profile clients, including documentaries, feature films, and post-production efforts. It's unclear, however, whether ImageLab Media Group works on The Joy Reid Show.

His productions have won industry awards.

Jason Reid is an award-winning documentarian. In 2017, he all but swept the Banff Mountain Film Competition when his documentary, Dirtbag, won the Best Feature Mountain Film and the People's Choice Award. Prior to that, in 2010, his short film Sonicsgate took home a much-coveted Webby Award.

One of his sons with Joy Reid is a rising star in the acting world.

Jason and Joy Reid have three children. Their middle child, Jmar, is a rising star in the acting world. A graduate of the New School in New York City, Jmar Reid studied creative writing and acting. He performed in his school's production of The Laramie Project and Joy Reid was so proud of her son that she shared a photo on her Instagram page. You can check it out below (Jason Reid, who also reportedly shared a photo from The Laramie Project, has a private Instagram). Jmar Reid is also in a singing collective called Ushers Sing Hamilton.

The couple share a home in Brooklyn.

In 1997, Joy Reid and Jason Reid got married. They moved to Brooklyn, where they raised their three children. And though Joy Reid doesn't share much about her private life on social media, it's clear she's very happy with her husband. A graduate of Harvard University, Joy Reid made clear that it was the support of her husband that helped her get through some of the tough times in her career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.