32 Harry Potter Trivia Questions & Answers That'll Really Test Your Knowledge

How big of a Harry Potter fan are you, actually?

Harry Potter is huuuuuge. Seriously, there are millions upon millions of his books in print. So it makes sense that there is a lot of Harry Potter trivia out there — enough to fill web page after web page with content.

But we know there’s a divide among the trivia Potter Heads out there: there’s stuff only dedicated fans would get.

Not every fan is meant to wear the quiz-head crown, though. To separate the fans from the die-hard fans, we’ve put together trivia that’ll really test your Harry Potter knowledge. Go crazy, Pottermaniacs.

Also, obvious spoilers. You’ve been warned!

Harry Potter Trivia Questions

Question 1: Which of the seven books did Voldemort not directly appear in, either in the present or in a flashback?

Question 2: How Many Horcruxes at any given time did Voldemort Have?

Question 3: Who owned the Elder Wand before Dumbledore?

Question 4: Which country did Noberta go to after leaving Hogwarts?

Question 5: Who was the first-ever escapee from Azkaban?

Question 6: After Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Neville Longbottom, and Ginny Weasley, who was the sixth person to accompany Harry Potter to the Department of Mysteries to rescue Sirius Black?

Question 7: What medical institution did Gilderoy Lockhart transfer to after erasing his mind?

Question 8: What dog breed is Ron Weasley’s Patronus?

Question 9: Which of the Peverell brothers obtained the Elder Wand?

Question 10: Who represented the Durmstrang Institute in the Triwizard Cup?

Question 11: Which country won the 1994 Quidditch World Cup?

Question 12: Who is Albus Potter’s godfather?

Question 13: Which magical species crafted the Sword of Gryffindor?

Question 14: What was Voldemort’s Mother’s name?

Question 15: Who does Draco Malfoy bring to the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire?

Question 16: Is Harry older or younger than his cousin, Dudley?

Question 17: What is Kingsley Shacklebolt’s Patronus?

Question 18: Who taught Voldemort about Horcruxes?

Question 19: What was the name of Severus Snape’s father?

Question 20: What are the names of Luna Lovegood’s twins?

Question 21: Who was Hufflepuff’s Quidditch seeker in The Prisoner of Azkaban?

Question 22: What year did Sybill Trelawney join the faculty at Hogwarts?

Question 23: What is the name of Hagrid’s half-brother?

Question 24: On what street was the Order of the Phoenix’s headquarters on?

Question 25: What school did Draco Malfroy’s father want to send him to instead of Hogwarts?

Question 26: What caused Hagrid to send away Norbert, his pet dragon, from Hogwarts?

Question 27: What is the premier wizarding newspaper in Harry Potter?

Question 28: Who were the four members of The Marauders?

Question 29: What position did Draco Malfroy get on the Slytherin Quidditch team in his second year?

Question 30: When he was a student at Hogwarts, which house was Professor Gilderoy Lockhart a member of?

Question 31: Who killed Cedric Diggory?

Question 32: How many gifts did Dudley receive on his 11th birthday?

Harry Potter Trivia Answer Key:

1. Which of the seven books did Voldemort not directly appear in, either in the present or in a flashback?

The Prisoner of Azkaban

2. How Many Horcruxes at any given time did Voldemort Have?

5

3. Who owned the Elder Wand before Dumbledore?

Grindelwald

4. Which country did Noberta go to after leaving Hogwarts?

Romania

5. Who was the first-ever escapee from Azkaban?

Barry Crouch Jr.

6. Who was the sixth person to accompany Harry Potter to the Department of Mysteries to rescue Sirius Black?

Luna Lovegood

7. What medical institution did Gilderoy Lockhart transfer to after erasing his mind?

St. Mungo’s Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries

8. What dog breed is Ron Weasley’s Patronus?

Jack Russell Terrier

9. Which of the Peverell brothers obtained the Elder Wand?

Antioch Peverell

10. Who represented the Durmstrang Institute in the Triwizard Cup?

Victor Krum

11. Which country won the 1994 Quidditch World Cup?

Ireland

12. Who is Albus Potter’s godfather?

Neville Longbottom

13. Which magical species crafted the Sword of Gryffindor?

Goblins

14. What was Voldemort’s Mother’s name?

Merope Riddle / Gaunt

15. Who does Draco Malfoy bring to the Yule Ball in Goblet of Fire?

Pansy Parkinson

16. Is Harry older or younger than his cousin, Dudley?

Older

17. What is Kingsley Shacklebolt’s Patronus?

A Lynx

18. Who taught Voldemort about Horcruxes?

Horace Slughorn

19. What was the name of Severus Snape’s father?

Tobias Snape

20. What are the names of Luna Lovegood’s twins?

Lorcan and Lysander

21. Who was Hufflepuff’s Quidditch seeker in The Prisoner of Azkaban?

Cedric Diggory

22. What year did Sybill Trelawney join the faculty at Hogwarts?

1981

23. What is the name of Hagrid’s half-brother?

Grawp

24. On what street was the Order of the Phoenix’s headquarters on?

Grimmauld Place

25. What school did Draco Malfroy’s father want to send him to instead of Hogwarts?

Durmstrang Institute

26. What caused Hagrid to send away Norbert, his pet dragon, from Hogwarts?

Norbert bit Ron Weasley’s Hand

27. What is the premier wizarding newspaper in Harry Potter?

The Daily Prophet

28. Who were the four members of The Marauders?

James Potter, Sirius Black, Peter Pettigrew, Remus Lupis

29. What position did Draco Malfroy get on the Slytherin Quidditch team in his second year?

Seeker

30. When he was a student at Hogwarts, which house was Professor Gilderoy Lockhart a member of?

Ravenclaw

31. Who killed Cedric Diggory?

Peter Pettigrew

32. How many gifts did Dudley receive on his 11th birthday?

36

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Matthew Meduri is a YourTango editorial intern.