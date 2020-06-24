Who Is Gretchen Whitmer's Husband? Everything To Know About Dr. Mark Mallory

He's Whitmer's second husband.

Joe Biden's list of potential vice-presidential candidates is getting shorter by the minute. And to his credit, he's only considering women for the second chair. One such woman who's in contention is Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who is the current governor of Michigan. Whitmer made headlines recently when Donald Trump brought her under fire for her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet, we know very little about her current husband, outside of the fact that he's a doctor.

Who is Gretchen Whitmer's husband, Dr. Mark Mallory?

He's Whitmer's second husband.

Dr. Mark Mallory is Gretchen Whitmer's second husband, whom she married in 2011. She listed Mallory's sons — Alex, Mason, & Winston — on her official state legislator bio, which suggests that everyone has a great relationship with one another. She also frequently talks about her "blended family" which includes both his sons and her daughters, which lends credence to the belief that they all get along very well.

Whitmer was previously married to Gary Shrewsbury.

Little is known about Whitmer's first marriage to Gary Shrewsbury. The only thing we know is that the marriage ended in divorce and produced two daughters, Sherry and Sydney.

His sons are very well-established.

Mallory's sons are adults and well-established in their life journeys. Like his father, Mason Mallory is also a dentist. Alex Mallory is a lawyer and Winston Mallory is in dental school, on his way to become a dentist. Mallory's father, Dr. Sam Mallory, was also a dentist, so it looks like dentistry runs in the family.

Mallory has been a dentist since 1986.

Despite the fact that he's Michigan's "first gentleman," Mallory maintains his dentistry practice, which he's maintained in Lansing, Michigan, since 1986. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in zoology from the Michigan State University before going on to get his Doctor of Dentistry degree from the University of Michigan's Dental School.

He was previously married to Felicia Mallory Lindell.

Prior to marrying Gretchen Whitmer, Mallory was married to Felicia Mallory (who went on to remarry and became Felicia Mallory Lindell). She is the mother of his three sons. Felicia Mallory Lindell is a veterinarian and says that she enjoys what she does. "I have enjoyed 30 years of Veterinary Practice with special interests in both Canine and Feline Medicine, Behavior, Nutrition as well as Client Communication and Collaboration to insure an excellent Client-Doctor team!" she said. "I love what I do and strive to make our workplace fun and productive!"

They reportedly met when he was her dentist!

According to an unconfirmed report, the Governor and the dentist met when she was his patient. However, that hasn't been confirmed by either party. Whatever the case, though, they seem to be one very happy blended family.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.