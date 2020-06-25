Who Is Vanessa Guillen, Missing Fort Hood Soldier

The search for Vanessa Guillen continues.

Vanessa Guillen is a female Fort Hood United States soldier whose whereabouts is unknown and currently under investigation.

However, you might not have heard about her because the media has barely covered the story.

Who is Vanessa Guillen?

Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22, 2020. She is a 20-year-old private first-class soldier.

The last place that Guillen was spotted was in Killeen, Texas, in the parking lot at the Fort Hood Army base.

The Army is offering a reward of $25,000 for credible information for her return.

When it was discovered that Vanessa Guillen was missing, her barrack-room key, wallet, and ID were found later in the armory room where she was working prior to her disappearance.

The only thing missing is her cell phone. She was last seen in a black shirt and purple workout pants. A full investigation began after complaints were raised by the family.

After two months of no one seeing Guillen, and her family imploring the media and the military to do something to locate her, Army Officials have finally released a public statement saying they are committed to finding her.

What do we know about the search for Vanessa Guillen, the missing Fort Hood Soldier?

1. Anyone with information is being asked to come forward and help locate Vanessa Guillen.

On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Fort Hood Deputy Commander Major General Scott Efflandt posted a Facebook video urging the public to offer up any helpful information or clues that will help narrow down her whereabouts.

Efflandt stated, “We want to bring Vanessa home as efficiently and rapidly as possible.

We need to bring Vanessa back to her Army family and to bring her back to her family, and we won’t stop this effort until we’re successful.”

2. There are countless conspiracy theories as to what happened to Vanessa Guillen.

However, since the authorities have not made a conscious effort until recently, a lot of conspiracy theories have come up in regards to her disappearance.

Some believe that the Army has been covering up her disappearance and do not want her to be found.

A few theories connect the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen to Private Gregory Wedel-Morales. Wedel-Morales another Fort Hood soldier who went missing in August 2019 whose remains were recently discovered.

According to a statement issued by the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command, "At this point, investigators have no credible information or report that Vanessa Guillen was sexually assaulted or that this case is in any way connected to the investigation into the disappearance of PV2 Gregory Wedel-Morales, who was last seen on the night of 2 Aug. 19, 2019 while driving his car in Killeen, Texas. Both of these allegations have been widely circulated via the media and on social media."

3. Her family has launched a site to help find Vanessa.

According to the site, "Find Vanessa Guillen" Vanessa disclosed to her mother that she was having problems at Fort Hood.

The website claims that Guillen would not reveal the identity of the Sergeant.

The website states, “my mom tried to convince me to give her the name of the person who was harassing me, but I didn’t want to get in trouble.”

On the website, it claims that Guillen said, “my mom told me that she would report it for me, but I told her that I knew of other female soldiers that had reported sexual harassment and that the US Army didn’t believe them.”

The sister of Vanessa, Mayra Guillen, also shared this information in an interview with Dateline.

The military launched an investigation into allegations that missing soldier Vanessa Guillen, who vanished from her post at Fort Hood earlier this year was sexually harassed, officials said Thursday. #Dateline Latest on this story: https://t.co/sNWlvgTSQU — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) June 19, 2020

4. Vanessa Guillen's family has hired a lawyer.

The family’s lawyer, Natalie Khawam stated, "The facts aren't good. I don't like them. There were a few incidents where she had told her colleagues, her friends, her family about being sexually harassed but she was afraid to report it.

How does someone disappear on a base that has more protection and safeguards than anyone else on the planet?"

Khawam also stated that Guillen claimed her superior walked in on her while she was in the shower and another attacked her verbally with Spanish comments.

5. Selma Hayek and other celebrities are asking their fans to help find Vanessa Guillen.

The actress Salma Hayek has promised to post about Guillen on Instagram every day until she is found.

The disappearance of Guillen has grabbed the attention of many celebrities and activists that do not want this case about a woman of color to continue to go unnoticed and unspoken about.

Also, Houston rapper Baby Bash, has donated $5,000 to the reward fund that is currently at $50,000.

According to Tim Miller, Texas EquuSearch founder, authorities were given a tip to search for Guillen near Leon River in Bell County.

This tip was given to the authorities on Monday, June 22, 2020, however, she has still not been found and the search for her is continuing.

6. EquuSearch is now on the case.

EquuSearch has joined forces with many different agencies that are on the lookout for her but cannot reveal any details pertaining to the case.

Among these agencies are The Texas Rangers and The Fort Hood Army Criminal Investigation Division Command.

Miller has said, “We know time is not on our side.” The Fort Hood officials are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information on Vanessa's whereabouts, contact Army CID Special Agents at (254) 287-2722.

