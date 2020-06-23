Who Is David Guillod? New Details On Hollywood Producer Charged With Four Counts Of Rape

Another Hollywood reckoning is on the horizon!

Some of the most powerful men in the world are currently facing a reckoning, and this Hollywood producer is the latest in a long line of men facing the (overdue) music. David Guillod is one of them.

Before these charges, Guillod had a strong and established career as a Hollywood talent agent and a producer. But now he's currently facing serious sexual assault charges and a possible life sentence if convicted of all the charges.

Who is David Guillod, the Hollywood producer charged with rape?

He was a talent executive and film producer.

Guillod was once known as a chief executive at Primary Wave Entertainment, which is a "full-service" entertainment company that caters to the film, television, and music industries. Primary Wave is home to some of the biggest icons in the music world, including Stevie Wonder, Boy George, and Alice Cooper. But in addition to his work with Primary Wave, Guillod worked as a film producer. He was best known for his work on Atomic Blonde, but also worked on the hit Netflix film Extraction, which starred Chris Hemsworth.

He was first accused of rape back in 2017.

The first sign that something was amiss with Guillod came all the way back in 2017, when Ted actress Jessica Barth publicly accused him of raping her back in 2012, when he was her manager. Once Barth's accusation was made public, Guillod stepped down as the chief executive at Primary Wave Entertainment. But at the time, no charges were brought.

He turned himself in and was subsequently released.

On Monday, June 22, 2020, Guillod turned himself in to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. According to the arrest report, "the charges stem from alleged encounters in 2012, 2014 and 2015 with four unidentified women accusers, ranging in age from 27 to 41, in Los Angeles County and in Santa Barbara County, according to the complaint filed by Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley." He was booked and placed in the Santa Barbara County Jail, where his bail was set at $3 million after the arraignment. He was subsequently released on a $1 million bond.

He faces 11 felony charges.

Guillod was arraigned on a grand total of 11 felony charges that included kidnap to commit rape, rape of an unconscious person, and rape of a drugged victim. The charges allegedly took place in 2012, 2014, and 2015. The victims have not been identified, but there were a total of four women who accused him of the charges. It's unclear if Barth was one of the four women.

He faces life in prison, if convicted.

If Guillod is convicted of all the charges against him, he will face life in prison. One of the most disturbing parts of these charges stems from the 2014 incident, in which he allegedly raped a fellow employee at a retreat. He reportedly paid his victim $60,000, and she was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement before departing from the company. That means it's possible that these charges could have been brought a lot sooner if she'd not signed the NDA.

Through his attorney, Guillod denied all the charges.

“For the past eight years, Mr. Guillod has denied these allegations, and for the past eight years Mr. Guillod has fully cooperated with all aspects of law enforcement’s investigation. We find the unification of the cases filed through the Santa Barbara DA’s office and the timing suspicious. An overwhelming amount of evidence has been collected over the course of this investigation disputing these charges," his attorney, Philip Cohen, said in a statement. "DNA has come back negative in the Los Angeles case; percipient witnesses have come forward in support of Mr. Guillod’s account of events; and numerous text messages and emails obtained by the defense tell a story very different than that which is being alleged.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.