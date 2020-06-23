50 Happy Tuesday Quotes To Remind You That At Least It's Not Monday

Tuesdays are the best days out of the week.

When the weekend ends and Monday rolls around, it can cause many people to get the blues. So once you get to Tuesday (which, admittedly, is no Friday), these 'Happy Tuesday!' quotes can help you celebrate as you cross another dreadful Monday off of your calendar.

Tuesday is a great day to unwind and get ready to become settled into the week. Tuesday is still annoying, of course, but not as bad as Monday. As a result, it can feel as if time passes faster on Tuesday than on other days of the week.

Studies have shown that Tuesdays are actually is the safest days of the week to drive, although it is the rainiest day of the week.

Also, Tuesdays and Thursdays are the best days to visit amusement parks and theme parks, because they're the least busy on these days.

Studies exploring how emotions can unconsciously influence our perception of time show that the phenomenon is taking root in reality.

If you consider your own working week, you will know that your routine and your daily mood can change from day-to-day. These subtle changes can affect everything from when and how you engage on social media platforms to your work-life balance and even your sleep patterns.

Many active social media users check in first when they wake up for work each week, but Monday mornings are often a little too hectic. That's why posts on Tuesday or Friday in the early hours of the morning tend to attract the most engagement.

Tuesday is the best day to call out of work because your boss is more likely to believe your excuses.

Here are some great Tuesday quotes that will inspire you to be more productive and improve your Tuesday experience.

Happy Tuesday Quotes

1. “Tuesday isn’t so bad… It’s a sign that I’ve somehow survived Monday.” —Unknown

2. “I don’t want it good. I want it Tuesday.” —Jack Warner

3. “On Tuesday, when it hails and snows, the feeling on me grows and grows, that hardly anybody knows if those are these or these are those.” —A. A. Milne

4. “Tuesday is just a better word for Monday.” —Unknown

5. “The days were heavy and sticky. All identical, one the same as the other. Soon they would even get rid of their one remaining distinction, the shell of their names: Friday, Tuesday, Thursday.” —Ismail Kadare

6. “I find it hard to get out of bed on Tuesday mornings.” —Unknown

7. “If this depression stays with us, the loser Tuesday is going to be the winner.” —Will Rogers

8. “There isn’t a Monday that would not cede its place to Tuesday.” —Anton Chekhov

9. "I am having Friday feeling towards Tuesday." —Unknown

10. “Thank god, Monday is gone. Happy Tuesday.” —Unknown

11. "It can’t be Sunday every day. There are also Mondays and Tuesdays." —George Weah

12. “Happy Tuesday! You got to admit, at least it sounds better than happy Monday.” —Unknown

13. “Tuesday’s child is full of grace.” —Unknown

14. “Have a beautiful day! Take time to enjoy the wonder and beauty of each moment. Happy Tuesday!” —Unknown

15. “Tuesday had always been our day together. Most of my courses with Morrie were on Tuesdays, he had office hours on Tuesdays, and when I wrote my senior thesis... it was on Tuesdays that we sat together... We're Tuesday people.” —Mitch Albom, Tuesdays with Morrie

16. “Did someone order a bright and sunny day? Well, here it is. Happy Tuesday!” —Unknown

17. “Happy Tuesday! Having even one, small positive thought can change the rest of your day for the better.” —Unknown

Funny Tuesday Quotes

18. “Tuesday is the day I actually start the week. Monday I just deal with the depression of the weekend ending.” —Unknown

19. “Tuesday is my second favorite day of the week to put off everything until later in the week.” —Unknown

20. “Nothing messes up your Friday like realizing it’s only Tuesday.” —Unknown

21. “The Tuesday scowls, the Wednesday growls, the Thursday curses, the Friday howls, the Saturday snores, the Sunday yawns, the Monday morns.” —Samuel Beckett

22. “Why does winter feel like one big Tuesday?” —Todd Stocker

23. “Tuesday is the day to remember all the things I didn’t get done on Monday and push them off until Wednesday.” — Unknown

24. “You can’t help respecting anybody who can spell Tuesday, even if he doesn’t spell it right; but spelling isn’t everything. There are days when spelling Tuesday simply doesn’t count.” — A. A. Milne

25. “Tuesday is the new Monday.” —Unknown

26. “Dear Tuesday, nobody likes you either. You’re just Monday’s ugly cousin.” —Unknown

27. “Tuesday is Monday’s ugly but friendly sister.” —Unknown

28. “It’s only Tuesday and I’m already 95% done with this week.” —Unknown

29. “A Tuesday is like a double whammy Friday.” —Unknown

30. “It’s Tuesday? Monday took so long I thought it was Wednesday.” —Unknown

31. “Always keep a bottle of wine in the fridge for special occasions. You know, like a Tuesday.” —Unknown

32. “Tuesday: The day after Monday that reminds you that you still have four more days of not trying to slap a fellow co-worker.” —Unknown

33. “Tuesday’s are really just Monday’s dressed in their Sunday best.” —Unknown

34. “People who say 'good morning' should be forced to prove it. Happy Tuesday!” —Unknown

35. “Tuesday: I can’t even see the weekend from here.” —Unknown

Tuesday Motivational Quotes

36. “Tuesday is a huge day.” —Ian McDougal

37. “Tuesday means we’re a day closer to a weekend spent dreading Monday.” —Unknown

38. “You can give up something any time, as long as it’s next Tuesday.” —Nikki Sixx

39. “Hold onto positive things that elevate your spirit and be with positive people. Happy Tuesday.” —Tracey Edmonds

40. “Don’t start your Tuesday with the broken pieces of yesterday. Every day is a new beginning.” —Unknown

41. “Happy Tuesday! We are responsible for peace and order in our lives! When your world is constantly filled with chaos, then it’s time to take a look at self!” —Tracey Edmonds

42. “Rid yourself of negativity and have a positively happy Tuesday.” —Unknown

43. "It’s Tuesday! And since its Chooseday: choose to smile, choose to be happy, choose to love, choose to bless, choose to be a blessing, choose to be humble, choose to be patient, choose to be kind… and above all choose God to guide your life. Happy Tuesday!" — Unknown

44. “We never know what a week from next Tuesday is going to hold. It may be an ordinary day filled with quite regular activities and demands. Most of the time that is exactly what a week from next Tuesday will hold." —Matthew Rich

45. “A fresh start, a clean slate, and a lot of potential for great things to come. That is what Tuesdays really are.” —Unknown

46. “Don’t just dream it be it, because anything is possible. Happy Tuesday.” —Unknown

47. “No matter what your Tuesday is, don’t worry because Friday is on its way.” —Unknown

48. “Monday always passes and there will always be a Tuesday with a beautiful blue sky with few clouds.” —Unknown

49. “If you love the work you are doing, then you will love Tuesday!” —Unknown

50. “Start your day with these words: today is going to be a good Tuesday! And this morning is going to be an awesome one.” —Unknown

