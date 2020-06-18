Who Is Raven-Symone's Wife? Everything To Know About Miranda Maday And Their Intimate Wedding

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

Finding someone who loves you for you is a difficult thing, no matter what you do for a living. It's doubly true if you're in the entertainment industry, so anytime someone finds love in a hopeless face, we can't help but smile. And this is especially true in a post-COVID-19 world, where social distancing and travel restrictions have become part of a new normal.

That brings us, today, to Raven-Symone, the former Cosby Show and That's So Raven actress. She's had more than her fair share of controversy, struggle, and heartbreak but today, she just married the love of her life in an intimate backyard ceremony!

Who is Raven-Symone's wife, Miranda Maday?

She made the wedding announcement on Instagram.

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Raven-Symone married Miranda Maday in an intimate backyard ceremony in Los Angeles. She announced their marriage in an Instagram post, which you can see below. "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven captioned the pic. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!"

There were a few celebrities in attendance.

When Raven-Symone posted the photo announcing her marriage, she tagged several celebrities in the picture, implying that they may have been in attendance at the backyard ceremony. Amongst the celebrities that were tagged included Debbie Allen — Phylicia Rashad's sister — musician Austin Brown, and singer/actor Brian London.

Who is Miranda Maday?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Miranda Maday is a social media manager for Off The Menu. And though she has kept some of her other past jobs "confidential," she also was the former assistant to the president at Universal Studios. One of her first jobs was as a PA/Set Assistant for The Gangster Squad over at Warner Brothers.

She's also a part-time doula.

According to her Instagram page, which isn't very updated, Maday is also a part-time doula. "As a doula, I am privileged to witness the incredible strength each woman embodies while bringing their baby earth-side (c sections count, too!) and the fierce love, sacrifice and work it takes to raise a child," she wrote in a post dedicated to being a doula.

It's unclear how the two met, or when they started dating.

What remains a mystery is how Raven-Symone and Maday met or how they started dating. Prior to this surprise wedding announcement, neither one of them posted about their romance on their social media pages, and they certainly haven't been snapped out in public together.

Raven-Symone previously said that she was aware of her sexuality as young as 12 years old.

"I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys. I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand,” she said back in 2016.

Whatever the case may be, congratulations are in order for the happy couple! We wish them all the best.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.